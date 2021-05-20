AdvisorPeak Brings Trading & Rebalancing to INVENT's Cloud Native Wealth Management Platform

LAYTON, Utah, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorPeak today announced a strategic partnership with Invent.us (INVENT), becoming the first trading and rebalancing platform to be offered on INVENT's leading cloud technology platform. AdvisorPeak joins INVENT's ecosystem of prebuilt integrations and APIs that are cloud agnostic and work seamlessly with the unique needs of wealth management institutions. AdvisorPeak's trading solutions are now available to seamlessly integrate with over 17,000 users on the INVENT platform.

"We are excited to partner with AdvisorPeak and deliver a cloud-native rebalancing solution that is accessible by thousands of advisors," said Oleg Tishkevich, CEO of INVENT. "We have had great success working with third-party software vendors as we have a deep understanding of their unique needs and the best way to help them integrate into organizations supporting large numbers of advisors."

Two years following the launch of AdvisorPeak, the company has cemented its status as a best-in-class trading and rebalancing solution, with advisors and industry pundits alike taking notice. AdvisorPeak was recently noted in the 2021 T3 / Inside Information Advisor Software Survey as one of the most popular standalone trading and rebalancing solutions, and experienced the highest growth in market share among the top 10 providers.

"Delivering agnostic trading solutions that can plug into any system without disrupting business is in our DNA," said Damon Deru, founder and CEO of AdvisorPeak. "We're excited to bring our technology to INVENT's platform and help advisors activate our powerful trading and rebalancing solutions quickly and efficiently."

About AdvisorPeak

Located on the Silicon Slopes of Salt Lake City, Utah, AdvisorPeak, Inc. was founded by former investment advisors and wealth management industry subject matter experts with the vision of bringing innovative software to the financial services industry. Designed to meet the real-world needs that advisors and institutions face, AdvisorPeak is the product of years of in-depth research and development of tax-smart portfolio trading and rebalancing. AdvisorPeak puts enterprise-class portfolio management tools within reach of all investment professionals. For more information about AdvisorPeak, or to schedule a software demo, please visit www.advisorpeak.com or follow @AdvisorPeak on Twitter.

About INVENT

INVENT brings a unique combination of experience, domain expertise, design and technical implementation, combined with broad connections throughout the industry. Currently serving over 14,000 users via multiple broker-dealers and RIAs, INVENT is rapidly becoming the industry standard for fintech development. Founded by Oleg Tishkevich, former CEO of Finance Logix, an industry leading financial planning software platform acquired by Envestnet, INVENT is leading the charge to transform the industry to scale businesses to capture the trillions of dollars of opportunity in wealth management. http://www.INVENT.us

