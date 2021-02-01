AdvisorPeak Introduces New Model Portfolios on Trading Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorPeak announced the addition of multiple investment model portfolios to its tax-efficient, risk-based trading and rebalancing platform today. Over 900 advisors and wealth management professionals now have access to THOR Financial Technologies' ESG, Global, Individual Stock, and U.S. Models.

THOR provides a technology-driven, proactive investment management engine along with model portfolios that are time and price agnostic. The proprietary technology analyzes opportunities and addresses risk across markets 23 hours a day. With every trade defined by analytics, THOR eliminates the contagion of human emotion from investing, bringing science into an industry still heavily reliant on math and outdated fundamentals.

"Advisors are increasingly seeking access to investment strategies and outsourced investment management by proven investment professionals. We're excited to bring THOR's models and their analytics approach to investing to our customers," said Damon Deru, founder and CEO of AdvisorPeak. "2021 is going to be a pivotal year for advisors and wealth managers. They will challenge the status quo of simply accepting the historic inefficiencies found in many wealthtech solutions. Our partnership with THOR is an important part of our drive to expand our growing ecosystem of partners to deliver game changing automation and analytics to benefit our advisors."

By making partner products directly available within AdvisorPeak, we democratize access to leading investment research and analytic solutions for advisors. This will make it simple for advisors to implement investment strategies for client portfolios that are normally only available to the Wall Street elite.

"The prevailing theories of portfolio design are failing clients on a daily basis. Our technology challenges the complacency that plagues the investment options for today's advisors and their clients," added Brad Roth, founder and CIO at THOR. "AdvisorPeak shares a similar mindset when it comes to redefining and modernizing the components in an advisor's toolkit. We're excited to partner together and help serve as an outsourced CIO and portfolio management system for a number of their advisors."

AdvisorPeak and THOR will be hosting a webinar on the integration on February 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET. To learn more, please register at https://webinar.ringcentral.com/webinar/register/WN_PcZo0UuyQwKXi1Kr0HRE3g

About AdvisorPeak

Located on the Silicon Slopes of Salt Lake City, Utah, AdvisorPeak, Inc. was founded by former investment advisors and wealth management industry subject matter experts with the vision of bringing innovative software to the financial services industry. Designed to meet the real-world needs that advisors and institutions face, AdvisorPeak is the product of years of in-depth research and development of tax-smart portfolio trading and rebalancing. AdvisorPeak puts enterprise-class portfolio management tools within reach of all investment professionals. For more information about AdvisorPeak, or to schedule a software demo, please visit www.advisorpeak.com or follow @AdvisorPeak on Twitter.

