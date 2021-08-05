Advisors Excel Places 92 in Top 100 Fortune List

Advisors Excel Places 93 in Top 100 Fortune List Tweet this

The Best Workplaces for Millennials award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million current employees. In that survey, 96 percent of Advisors Excel's employees said Advisors Excel is a great place to work. This number is 37 percent higher than a typical U.S.-based company.

The Millennial generation, born between 1981 to 1997, makes up 64 percent of Advisors Excel's total workforce, with Generation X, those born between 1965 to 1979, making up 28 percent.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. To be considered, companies have to be a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

About Advisors Excel:

Advisors Excel, founded in 2005, has redefined the role a marketing organization can play in supporting independent financial advisors. Their growth has been unparalleled in the industry and is achieved by working with a smaller group of select advisors. With a focus on making good advisors great business owners, Advisors Excel has revolutionized how financial professionals build and operate their businesses.

In 2020, the 500 advisors working with Advisors Excel did over $8.2 billion in annuity, Medicare, and life insurance production. Their affiliated Registered Investment Advisory Firm, AE Wealth Management, currently manages over $12.5 billion and has been named one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country.

