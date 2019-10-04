Advisors Ignite USA Launches Multi-Channel, Budget-Based Lead Platform For Insurance And Financial Producers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance marketing organization (IMO), Advisors Ignite USA, launched a new, multi-channel consumer lead platform designed to help insurance and financial professionals generate new business at the right price.

Advisors Ignite USA (AIUSA), led by two insurance industry veterans, Steve DeJohn and Mike Dressander, is the first IMO in the insurance industry to feature a budget-based lead pipeline through 4 different levels:

No budget: Weekly pre-set telemarketing appointments

Low budget: Facebook leads

Medium budget: Tax Free Retirement Seminar

Strong budget: College Educational Workshops

In addition, AIUSA offers a comprehensive selection of exclusive products and marketing programs DeJohn used over 15 years to generate $300 million in personal production, and which are now available on the platform. Producers also gain access to a robust sales software that compares over 2000 different options for both accumulation and income.

Finally, AIUSA's back-office support team, led by Mike Dressander (former owner of Dressander & Associates, a $15 billion IMO over 35 years), provides a family-like atmosphere that resonates amongst producers.

According to DeJohn, "At AIUSA we have taken it to the next level in providing marketing synergy and successful marketing options rarely found these days in the industry."

Dressander commented, "I'm excited to launch the AIUSA platform. Producers are getting the best of the best: from the front-end to the back-office with a family-like atmosphere that focuses on each producer's needs."

Advisor Jeff A., from Las Vegas, an end-user of the AIUSA program said, "I was able to turn an AIUSA lead into a $160,000 annuity using their exclusive Facebook-driven lead program. At the end of the day, incredible value at minimal cost."

For more information, visit www.advisorsigniteusa.com to learn more about Advisors Ignite USA.

About Us

Steven R. DeJohn, Founder, AIUSA, was featured on the cover of Senior Market Advisor Magazine for selling $15M of annuity premium ever year. According to Steve the #1 problem all agent-advisors face is not having enough prospects to see week in and week out, supported by having the best products available and marketing programs for agents at every level.

Mike Dressander, Director of Education, AIUSA. With 35 years of IMO/FMO experience, Mike has worked with over 10,000 agents helping them take their businesses to new heights; he's helped design products and served on the advisory board of major insurance companies.

CONTACT:

Steve DeJohn

630-716-2200

SOURCE Advisors Ignite USA