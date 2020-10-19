Advisors Preferred Announces Webinar Series "From Chaos Comes Opportunity" Covering Strategies For The Volatile Market

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Preferred, a leading fund manager with approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management, announced that it will hold a webinar series, "From Chaos Comes Opportunity," for financial advisors and financial professionals on Tuesday, Oct. 20, Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Thursday, Oct 22. The session each day at 4:15 pm ET will feature top portfolio managers discussing strategies for advisors to help manage risk and maximize potential upside for clients in the volatile market.

"From chaos comes opportunity is the theme of our webinar series. For the investor in today's market, a buy and hope passive investing approach is not enough. These sessions are designed to equip portfolio managers with strategies to assist their clients navigate the volatile market with active management to help mitigate risk and optimize potential return," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, President of Advisors Preferred.

Details of each webinar are outlined below.

Tuesday, Oct 20 4:15 pm ET "Post Bear Market Strategies – Leveraging Low Volatility Funds"

This session will feature portfolio managers Michael Price and Lee Harris, managers of the Advisors Preferred OnTrack Core Fund, which has a five-star rating from Morningstar. The fund seeks total return while managing volatility and downside risk, by investing in stocks, bonds and commodities both long and short using technical analysis and risk control strategies.

Wednesday, Oct. 21 4:15 pm ET "A Flexible Trend-Following System"

In this webinar, portfolio manager Jason Teed will discuss strategies for portfolio allocation in rapidly-changing markets. Teed is co-portfolio manager for the Quantified Funds, a series of actively-managed funds that use dynamic asset allocation to adjust to market environments. The Quantifi­ed STF Fund (QSTFX) has a five-star overall Morningstar rating as of September 30, 2020, as rated against 224 U.S. tactical allocation funds for the last three years.

Thursday, Oct. 22 4:15 pm ET "Managing the Volatility and Opportunities to Come"

Ralph Doudera, portfolio manager of the Hundredfold Select Alternative Fund and the Spectrum Funds, will lead this webinar on opportunities presented by the choppy pandemic market. Rated five stars by Morningstar, the Hundredfold Select Alternative Fund is actively managed to anticipate and respond to trends in various asset classes and donates its sub-advisory fees to various charities. The Spectrum Funds constitute a fund family built to actively manage risk and provide strategic exposure to help capture steady returns.

To register, log on to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VaA-EeBqTRiMqf7K_wmg5A Attendance is limited to financial advisors and financial professionals. Media are invited.

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) is a manager of mutual funds distributed to financial advisors and financial professionals. The firm helps advisors build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, and advanced trading. Advisors Preferred has approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management as of October 15th.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the Funds and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the Funds' subadvisers.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. For information regarding the risks specific to the Advisors Preferred family of funds, please see each Fund's prospectus.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

