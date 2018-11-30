AdvisorShares Announces December 2018 Distributions

News provided by

AdvisorShares

Dec 27, 2018, 13:00 ET

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced December 2018 income distributions for ETFs that pay monthly, quarterly or yearly distributions. Shareholders of record on December 28, 2018 will receive cash distributions paid on December 31, 2018 in the following amounts per share:

EQUITY ETFs




Ticker

ETF Name

Distribution Amount

Ordinary

Income

Short Term Capital Gain

Long Term Capital Gain

AADR

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

None

None

None

None

ACT

AdvisorShares Vice ETF

$0.36823

$0.36823

None

None

CWS

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF

$0.75016

$0.15518

$0.22316

$0.37182

DBLV

AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF

$0.73856

$0.73856

None

None

DWMC

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF

None

None

None

None

DWSH

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

$0.03611

$0.03611

None

None

FNG

AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF

None

None

None

None

FWDD

AdvisorShares Madrona Domestic ETF

$0.30449

$0.30449

None

None

FWDI

AdvisorShares Madrona International ETF

$0.42177

$0.42177

None

None

HDGE

AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF

None

None

None

None

SCAP

AdvisorShares Cornerstone Small Cap ETF

$0.05012

$0.05012

None

None












INCOME ETFs




Ticker

ETF Name

Distribution Amount

Ordinary

Income

Short Term Capital Gain

Long Term Capital Gain

FLRT

AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF

$0.16718

$0.16718

None

None

FWDB

AdvisorShares Madrona Global Bond ETF

$0.21309

$0.21309

None

None

HOLD

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF

$0.22070

$0.22070

None

None

MINC

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF

$0.14051

$0.14051

None

None

MULTI-ASSET ETF




Ticker

ETF Name

Distribution Amount

Ordinary

Income

Short Term Capital Gain

Long Term Capital Gain

VEGA

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF

$0.12925

$0.12925

None

None


For Non-Resident Alien ("NRA") shareholders who are normally subject to a 30% (or lower tax treaty rate depending on the country) NRA withholding tax on ETF dividend income and short-term capital gain dividends (unless such dividends are designated as exempt from NRA withholding tax), the following percentage of ETF distributions have been designated as exempt:

  • AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (FLRT) – 98.64%
  • AdvisorShares Madrona Global Bond ETF (FWDB) – 38.41%
  • AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (HOLD) – 99.79% 
  • AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC) – 98.20%

About AdvisorShares

For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, please visit www.advisorshares.com or call the AdvisorShares Investment Consultant Team at 1-877-THE-ETF1 (1-877-843-3831).

Visit www.advisorshares.com to register for free weekly commentary and updates on our active ETF suite. Visit www.alphabaskets.com for educational insight into the active ETF marketplace, and follow @AdvisorShares on Twitter and on Facebook.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.AdvisorShares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

An investment in ETFs is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. The risks associated with each Fund include the risks associated with the underlying ETFs, which can result in higher volatility, and are detailed in each Fund's prospectus and on each Fund's webpage. The Funds may not be suitable for all investors.

SOURCE AdvisorShares

CONTACT: Ryan Graham, rg@advisorshares.com

Related Links

http://www.advisorshares.com

Also from this source

Nov 30, 2018, 13:00 ET AdvisorShares Announces November 2018 Distributions...

Oct 31, 2018, 14:00 ET AdvisorShares Announces October 2018 Distributions...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

AdvisorShares Announces December 2018 Distributions

News provided by

AdvisorShares

Dec 27, 2018, 13:00 ET