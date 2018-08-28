AdvisorShares Announces Fund Closure

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today that the AdvisorShares KIM Korea Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: KOR) will close. The AdvisorShares Board of Trustees approved the closing and subsequent liquidation of KOR. The fund's last day of trading will be October 1, 2018, which will also be the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants. The fund will cease operations, withdraw its assets, and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders on or after October 8, 2018.

