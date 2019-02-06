AdvisorShares Announces Fund Closures

BETHESDA, Md., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today that the AdvisorShares Madrona Global Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: FWDB), AdvisorShares Madrona Domestic ETF (NYSE Arca: FWDD) and AdvisorShares Madrona International ETF (NYSE Arca: FWDI) will close. The AdvisorShares Board of Trustees approved the closings and subsequent liquidations of FWDB, FWDD and FWDI. The funds' last day of trading will be March 22, 2019, which will also be the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants. The funds will cease operations, withdraw their assets, and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders on or after March 29, 2019.

