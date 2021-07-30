AdvisorShares Announces Julio Lugo Has Joined Firm as Head of Fund Operations

BETHESDA, Md., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that Julio Lugo has joined the firm as head of fund operations and member of the senior leadership team.

Lugo, who has more than 25 years of financial services experience, will lead the company's fund operations which includes product management, trading, fund services, legal, compliance and oversight. He assumes this role as managing director Dan Ahrens focuses more exclusively on chief investment officer and portfolio manager responsibilities.

Lugo joins AdvisorShares from ETP Consulting LLP, where he worked with American depositary receipt (ADR) and ETF issuers and assisting private companies & investors with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Prior to founding ETP Consulting, Lugo was principal at BNY Mellon where he headed the ADR index product development and sales and marketing areas. He was instrumental in creating innovative ADR-only ETFs as well as leading a team which won BNY Mellon's global award for currency hedged exchange-traded products (ETPs). At BNY Mellon, he also managed the capital markets team advising and educating the various buy-side and sell-side firms other financial intermediaries that invested, traded and serviced ADRs.

"We are elated to have Julio aboard as he brings a wealth of experience and a deep expertise to this important position," said Noah Hamman, chief executive officer of AdvisorShares. "His addition strengthens and elasticizes our senior management as we continue to build on our long-term strategic goals and provide continuing innovation to the actively managed ETF space."

