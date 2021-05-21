AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF to Transfer Listing to NASDAQ

BETHESDA, Md., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced plans to transfer the listing of the AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (Ticker: AADR) from NYSE Arca to NASDAQ on or about June 3, 2021. Shareholders in this fund will not be required to take any action as a result of this change.

"We maintain and enjoy strong partnerships with the NYSE, Nasdaq and Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, a subsidiary of Nasdaq," said Dan Ahrens, chief operating officer of AdvisorShares. "This change helps better align and diversify our ETF suite among our listing venues."

