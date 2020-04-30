AdvisorShares ETFs DBLV and FWDB Achieve Five-Star Ratings

BETHESDA, Md., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares announced that the AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: DBLV) and the AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: FWDB) have received five-star Morningstar ratings as of 3/31/20. DBLV's five-star rating is for its three-year risk-adjusted returns in Morningstar's Mid-Cap Value category out of 388 funds1. FWDB's five-star rating is for its three-, five-year and overall risk-adjusted returns in Morningstar's Multisector Bond category out of 271, 226, and 271 funds respectively.

Sub-advised by DoubleLine Equity, DBLV seeks to deliver capital appreciation by investing in classic value opportunities in companies with temporarily depressed earnings and in quality value opportunities in durable franchises or disruptor franchises. Both represent two sides of the same coin of fundamental value investing: the search for stocks of companies which are undervalued because of market misperceptions.

FWDB invests without selection bias, seeking investment results that exceed the price and yield performance of its benchmark, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. FWDB utilizes FolioBeyond's advanced asset allocation process which actively invests across 20-plus distinct bond classes covering major sectors of the global fixed income universe.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. For Standardized and Month-End Performance, click dblv.advisorshares.com and fwdb.advisorshares.com.

For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, call 1-877-843-3831 or visit advisorshares.com. Follow @AdvisorShares on Twitter for more insights.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.AdvisorShares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

An investment in the ETFs is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. Investing in mid and small capitalization companies may be riskier and more volatile than large cap companies. Fixed income securities are subject to the risk that interest rates rise and fall over time. A decline in the credit quality of a portfolio investment or reference asset could cause the ETP's share price to fall.The risks associated with each Fund include the risks associated with the underlying ETFs, which can result in higher volatility, and are detailed in each Fund's prospectus and on each Fund's webpage. The Funds may not be suitable for all investors.

1 The fund recently experienced significant negative short-term performance due to market volatility associated with the COVID-19 pandemic."

SOURCE AdvisorShares Investments

Related Links

http://www.advisorshares.com

