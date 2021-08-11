Advocacy Group Woman Owned Law Names Culhane Meadows and Burford Capital its 2021 Champions of the Year

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Owned Law (WOL), the national nonprofit networking and advocacy group for women-owned law and legal services firms, announces the 2021 winners of its Woman Entrepreneur and Champions of the Year Awards.

Winners of the 2021 WOL Champions of the Year award are Culhane Meadows, PLLC (www.CulhaneMeadows.com), the largest, woman-owned, national full-service law firm in the U.S., and Burford Capital (www.BurfordCapital.com), for its Equity Project initiative, which seeks to help close the gender gap in law with over $50 million in capital earmarked to back women-led litigation. Recipients of the 2021 WOL Women Legal Entrepreneurs of the Year are Natasha Allen of Allen & Hatcher, LLP (www.AllenHatcher.com), Kyle-Beth Hilfer of Hilfer Law (www.KBHilferlaw.com), and Katie Lipp, Esq. of The Lipp Law Firm (www.LippLawFirm.com) and Law Practice Queen (www.LawPracticeQueen.com).

"This has been a year of unprecedented change," acknowledges WOL President & Founder Nicole D. Galli of ND Galli Law LLC, in announcing the WOL Award winners. "Our WOL Award winners have met the challenges presented head-on. Even during a pandemic, our winners have championed the work of women attorneys, raised the visibility of women in the legal profession, and successfully positioned their firms for continued growth. What they have accomplished is nothing short of heroic."

About Women Owned Law

Women Owned Law (www.WomenOwnedLaw.org) is a national nonprofit advocacy and networking group for women-owned law and legal services firms. The mission is to connect and advance women legal entrepreneurs. Women Owned Law supports its members and other women entrepreneurs in the law in their business endeavors at every point in the business life cycle. Women Owned Law advocates on behalf of women legal entrepreneurs and has been instrumental in raising the profile of women entrepreneurs in the law.

WOMEN OWNED LAW MEDIA CONTACT:

Amy Shapiro

[email protected]

(267) 279-9561

SOURCE Women Owned Law

Related Links

https://www.womenownedlaw.org

