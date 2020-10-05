"Advocacy!" Howard University Announces the 2020 Virtual Homecoming Event Schedule and Theme

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard University presents "Advocacy" as the theme for the 2020 Howard Homecoming festivities, scheduled October 10-18, 2020. The full calendar of events is available online at https://homecoming.howard.edu/.

"Advocacy" is woven into the fabric of Howard University's DNA. Since the institution's founding in 1867 the faculty, staff and students have embodied the mission of truth and service through the pursuit of social justice in numerous ways, including marching, protesting, and lobbying. Now, more than 150 years later, the social unrest of today's society has made clear that the need for advocacy must press on. Howard University will continue to lead by example and demonstrate the variety of ways our community can engage: Advocacy through your Voice, Advocacy through your Dollars and Advocacy through your Vote. While this year's Homecoming will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, now is an optimal time for us to unify our spirits around our collective goals of social justice, inclusivity and equity for all.

"Advocacy appropriately captures the energy of this moment in our society and the need to use this time wisely to continue to move Howard Forward, ensuring that this great university will continue producing the scholars and leaders that our society desperately needs," says President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "We invite our students, alumni and friends to join the campus community in this series of virtual Homecoming events around the theme of advocacy and use this as an opportunity to reignite and reinvigorate your passion for change in our society. Let's recommit to this great institution which is standing on the front lines to uphold our mission of truth and service every day."

The week of festivities will begin with a virtual version of the annual Howard University Day of Service on Saturday, October 10, a continuation of the volunteer spirit connecting Bison to their communities. From emphasizing service, we will segue into a day of praise, featuring Howard's legendary "Call to Chapel" on Sunday, October 11. The centerpiece of Homecoming will be an expanded version of the HU Ideas Symposium, which will feature a virtual national conference titled "From Protest to Policy: The Pursuit of Racial Justice," held October 14-16. On Friday, October 16, President Frederick will present the State of the University Address and provide updates on the progress of Howard's exciting strategic plan.

In lieu of traveling to Washington, D.C., alumni and friends are asked to make a financial contribution to Howard University, investing the dollars they would have used to experience Homecoming in person to support our students instead.

"When Howard Homecoming takes place, the entire city experiences an economic boon from the increase in flights, hotel stays, dining and more. However, if those dollars are invested into the University itself, particularly during this pandemic, we'll be able to assist students who need a hand making ends meet," says Vice President of Development and Alumni Relations David P. Bennett. "We are grateful to each of our donors who have decided to reinvest their travel dollars into our scholars who are pushing through this challenging time to stay on course for graduation. Each donation has a significant impact in making that dream a reality."

For a complete list of events, visit https://homecoming.howard.edu/. To follow the latest homecoming news on social media, use the hashtag #HUHC20.

