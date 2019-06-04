NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Capital, Inc. celebrates 20 years of providing strategic finance solutions to plaintiff attorneys. Advocate Capital has grown from having one client to nearly 500 clients across the United States!

Advocate Capital was founded in 1999 with the goal of helping plaintiff attorneys get even better results for their clients. 20 years later, this is still the company's mission. Advocate Capital has advanced almost $1,000,000,000 in capital and processed more than 18,000,000 transactions with the help of their proprietary software AdvoTrac® Case Expense Funding Service.

Advocate Capital has had the opportunity to volunteer in the community with organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and Nashville Humane Association. Advocate Capital also participates in Injury Board's IB Day of Action and Public Justice's Annual Membership Phonathon.

Advocate Capital is thankful for the work contingent-fee and plaintiff attorneys perform on behalf of their clients that keep all of us safe. Every year the company teams up with the American Association for Justice (AAJ) for the Paralegal of the Year Award.

Michael J. Swanson, President and CEO of Advocate Capital remarks, "A key factor that led us to our 20th anniversary is that we have a motivating "why" to our business because we strongly believe in the work of contingent-fee lawyers. Everyday, plaintiff attorneys are fighting to achieve justice for their clients and to make our country a safer place for everyone. I am thankful for our law firm clients and our team for helping us reach our 20th anniversary."

Advocate Capital is proud to be seventh amendment advocates and is always looking for ways to encourage, educate and support their law firm clients as they pursue justice on their clients' behalf.

Advocate Capital is the premier provider of strategic financial products and accounting services for successful trial law firms. It has served the plaintiff bar for 20 years from its headquarters in Nashville, TN and enjoys a client base that extends nationwide. For more information, visit www.advocatecapital.com or call 1.877.894.9724.

