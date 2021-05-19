Advocates Recognize Gout Awareness Day on May 22

Gout is a form of arthritis that impacts more than 9 million Americans. The condition leads to sudden, intense pain and swollen joints that may become red and hot. More than 50% of gout attacks start in the big toe, but gout can occur in any joint. Knees, ankles, feet and fingers are other common sites. Gout is caused by a buildup of uric acid, a naturally occurring waste product in the body.

Gout leads to swollen joints and sudden, intensely painful attacks that can be debilitating. It is a serious medical condition that, left untreated, can result in more frequent or enduring attacks. It can also increase patients' risk for other serious medical conditions such as kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and stroke.

Social stigma about gout reflects the need for improved education. While gout is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis, the disease is still underrecognized and misunderstood. The long-held misconception of gout – the "disease of kings" – ignores the role of genetics in disease development. Affected patients, too embarrassed to seek treatment, may suffer in silence. Greater awareness is critical to ensure that patients can successfully manage their disease.

STATEMENT FROM JOSIE COOPER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ALLIANCE FOR GOUT AWARENESS:

"Despite the fact that gout is very treatable, stigma and lack of awareness about this often-debilitating condition persist. We are honored to join with the advocacy community in recognizing Gout Awareness Day to promote greater awareness and understanding of this condition to ensure patients can successfully manage their disease.

The Alliance for Gout Awareness works to reduce stigma and empower patients by improving public understanding of gout. www.goutalliance.org

