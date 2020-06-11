Adwerx Helps Industry Elite Grow their Business With Proven Technology, Launches the Top Producer Platform

DURHAM, N.C., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adwerx, preferred digital advertising platform to over 25% of the top real estate brokerage firms and over 15% of the top mortgage originators in the U.S., announces the Top Producer Platform, a solution designed specifically with leading professionals in mind to increase their productivity and scale efficiency.

The new service gives clients a customized, omnichannel marketing platform tailored to their distinct branding needs. A dedicated account representative is assigned to each producer, and acts as a concierge to help build the perfect marketing mix, custom-fit to the needs of each individual, including hyper-local display ads and personalized streaming TV commercials.

The beta launch of the Adwerx Top Producer Platform saw rapid adoption among forward-thinking top producers, with customers spanning across the U.S. and hailing from a variety of firms in the real estate and mortgage sectors. Since this past March, Adwerx has signed over 70 top producers onto the platform, served 3 million impressions, and ran over 300,000 television commercials through Streaming TV. Adwerx credits much of this early success to the idea that industry leaders understand the fundamental importance of a strong digital presence, even amidst the economic volatility that has caused others to suspend their advertising budgets during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Adwerx has been helping individuals and enterprises grow their businesses for years," said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "Savvy top producers were already purchasing from our suite of services to create a custom marketing mix, but really needed a one-stop, premier solution that did this for them. Using our proven technology, we developed a platform that is tailored to each individual's unique needs, and comes with white glove marketing support, allowing top producers to seamlessly run automated, personalized advertising on digital and streaming TV."

Since 2013, Adwerx has been trusted to power automated, localized and personalized digital display advertising for more than 200,000 real estate agents, loan officers, insurance brokers, and wealth managers – boosting real estate listing visibility and amplifying their brands across popular mobile apps, websites and social media networks, like Facebook. Now, the Adwerx Top Producer Platform delivers a fully integrated, results-oriented digital marketing solution, using a brilliantly simple technology that improves productivity and increases ROI. With a service that is simple and efficient, top producers can focus on the human relationships that build their business.

To learn more about the Adwerx Top Producer Platform, visit enterprise.adwerx.com.

About Adwerx

Used by over 25% of the top brokerage firms and over 15% of the top mortgage originators in the U.S., Adwerx delivers personalized, omnichannel brand marketing and automation at enterprise scale. Deliver customized ads programmatically across streaming TV, popular websites, Facebook and Instagram, and mobile apps. Drive growth through digital marketing automation that increases brand visibility, boosts productivity by 35 percent and reduces turnover by 42 percent.

Adwerx works across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Learn more about Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising at adwerx.com and visit our press page for other news announcements.

NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns, which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

SOURCE Adwerx

Related Links

http://www.adwerx.com

