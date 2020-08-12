Adwerx Joins Rare List of Companies Named to Inc. 5000 for Four Consecutive Years

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Adwerx , a leading provider of hyperlocal, personalized, and custom automated advertising services has earned the No. 2712 position on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. This year will mark the fourth consecutive year that Adwerx has made the list, a feat only 1 in 13 companies achieve.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

"Receiving this award for the fourth year in a row is a true testament to our team's passion and dedication, and an honor achieved by only 13% of the companies that even make the list at all," said Jed Carlson, CEO at Adwerx. "We have an amazing collection of top talent that supports our company every day, and I am both humbled and proud to lead this group of hard-working, innovative individuals. Their perseverance and commitment over the last several months of the pandemic is nothing short of extraordinary. Our mission at Adwerx is to empower any business to compete in our connected world through brilliantly simple digital advertising, and our dynamic team is the driving force behind our success."

Beginning operations in 2013, Adwerx was founded with the concept of leveling the playing field for businesses of all sizes through scalable, automated digital advertising. The company's role as a leading technology company was established in 2017 when they launched their Advertising Automation Platform, originally designed to serve the needs of the real estate industry through automated ads for new home listings.

Building off their tremendous success in real estate, Adwerx set sights on the mortgage, financial services, and franchise verticals. Now just three years later, Adwerx is working with 25% of top brokerage firms and over 15% of the top mortgage originators in the U.S., and has developed a full service, hyperlocal, custom targeted solution that provides brand-locked advertising across social media, streaming TV and the web, and is proven to improve productivity for producers by 35 percent and reduce turnover for firms and franchises by 42 percent.

"With more eyes on screens than ever before, the remainder of 2020 will see online ads and streaming TV commercials becoming more popular, personalized, and targeted," said Carlson. "We'll continue to fuel our growth—delivering a platform that goes deeper than traditional digital marketing strategies to provide a strong return on investment for any business that uses our service."

To learn more about Adwerx and the services they offer, visit adwerx.com .

About Adwerx

Used by over 25% of the top brokerage firms and over 15% of the top mortgage originators in the U.S., Adwerx delivers personalized, omnichannel brand marketing and automation at enterprise scale. Adwerx customers are able to deliver customized ads programmatically across streaming TV, popular websites, Facebook and Instagram, and mobile apps, while driving growth through digital marketing automation that increases brand visibility, boosts productivity by 35 percent and reduces turnover by 42 percent.

Adwerx works across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Learn more about Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising at adwerx.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

SOURCE Adwerx

Related Links

http://www.adwerx.com

