Adwerx Receives Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 Award

DURHAM, N.C., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adwerx has been named one of Inc. magazine's "Best Workplaces" for the second year in a row. This is the fourth annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector.

The list is a measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346 finalists. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Omaha's Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Employers were then ranked using a composite score of survey results. The strongest scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work.

According to the Adwerx's survey results, 92% of Adwerx employees feel strongly engaged with their work. This is driven by feeling valued by senior leadership and the organization as a whole. The leading descriptors of the work environment were "collaborative" and "fun".

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

Adwerx added 67 brokerages to its client roster in 2018 and recently launched a new advertising program with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. These initiatives along with other planned launches scheduled for later this year have led Adwerx to consistently hire more talented employees and expand its headquarters at the American Tobacco campus in Durham, North Carolina.

"At Adwerx, we've seen rapid growth in recent years and that's due to our fantastic employees who are dedicated to supporting our clients. Our mission is to provide them with great training and opportunities, as well as giving them an exciting place to work," said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "From catching a Durham Bulls baseball game to challenging each other in company-wide contests, we are a team that stays engaged and connected."

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 150,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. To see current openings at Adwerx please visit www.about.adwerx.com/careers.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. For more information, visit Inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

SOURCE Adwerx

Related Links

http://www.adwerx.com

