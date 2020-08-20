Adyen publishes H1 2020 Shareholder Letter and Financial Results

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (AMS: ADYEN)

Summary H1 2020

Continued profitable growth despite challenging macroeconomic environment

Business resilience despite COVID-19 pandemic due to continued diversification across width of merchant base and geographies

Processed volume was €129.1 billion: up 23% year-on-year

Net revenue was €279.9 million: up 27% year-on-year

EBITDA of €140.9 million: up 12% year-on-year

EBITDA margin of 50%, as we continue to invest for the long term

Free cash flow conversion ratio was 92%, with a CapEx level of 2%

Shareholder Letter & Financial Results

The full H1 2020 financial results and accompanying shareholder letter can be found directly via this link.

Earnings Call & Webcast

Pieter van der Does (CEO) and Ingo Uytdehaage (CFO) will host an earnings call today, at 3.00 pm CEST. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at adyen.com/ir. On this same webpage, a replay will be made available following the call.

