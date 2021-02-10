Adyen publishes H2 2020 financial results

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Results reflect business resilience and continued profitable growth in the second half of 2020, as surging volumes in online retail and digital goods verticals compensated for declining travel volumes.

H2 2020 Figures

Processed volume was €174.5 billion: up 29% year-on-year

Net revenue was €379.4 million: up 28% year-on-year

EBITDA of €236.8 million: up 36% year-on-year

EBITDA margin of 62%, reflecting sustained profitability while we continue to invest for the long term

Free cash flow conversion ratio was 92%, with CapEx at 4% of net revenue

Updated EBITDA margin guidance to achieve levels above 65% in the long term

Shareholder Letter & Financial Results

You can find our full H2 2020 financial results and accompanying shareholder letter here.

Earnings Call & Webcast

Today at 15:00 CET, Pieter van der Does (CEO) and Ingo Uytdehaage (CFO) will host an earnings video call.

You can access the live webinar here. On this same webpage, a recording will be made available following the call.

Full Year 2020 Figures

Processed volume was €303.6 billion: up 27% year-on-year

Net revenue was €684.2 million: up 28% year-on-year

EBITDA of €402.5 million: up 27% year-on-year

EBITDA margin was 59% for the full year

Historical figures have been adjusted since prior publications of results.

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Adyen

Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal.

