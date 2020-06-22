AE Industrial Partners Acquires NuWave Solutions, an Innovative Data Management, Advanced Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Cloud Solutions Provider

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that it has acquired a majority interest in NuWave Solutions ("NuWave" or the "Company"), a leading provider of data management, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud solutions delivering anticipatory intelligence and advanced decision support solutions and technologies to the federal government. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

AEI also announced that industry veterans Dr. Reggie Brothers and Michael Buscher have joined NuWave as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Growth Officer, respectively. Mark Keyser, Co-Founder of NuWave, will be reinvesting into the platform and is remaining with the company as an Advisor to the Board of Directors.

NuWave's unmatched expertise in advanced technologies across the advanced analytics and artificial intelligence lifecycle allows its customers to solve complex problems and better manage information. With offices in McLean, Virginia and Columbia, Maryland, NuWave was recently recognized by the Washington Post as one of the best workplaces in the region and was named Virginia's number one place to work by Virginia Business. The Company provides innovative, customized solutions through development, selection and integration of leading technologies. A 2019 Industry Innovation Winner for its Virtual Anticipation Network (VANE), a machine learning and anticipatory intelligence tool, as well as its Enterprise Management Decision Support (EMDS) solutions, NuWave has built tremendous momentum in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence domains.

NuWave will be a new standalone platform for AEI as the firm continues to expand its Defense & Government Services reach into the advanced analytics and artificial intelligence domains.

"NuWave is a highly respected leader in its field, and a perfect launch pad in which to build a world-class advanced analytics and artificial intelligence platform. We welcome them into our growing portfolio," said Jeffrey Hart, a Vice President at AEI. "Artificial intelligence and machine learning continue to gain significant momentum helping governments and businesses gain intelligence from their vast amounts of data to make better decisions. The end uses for these capabilities continue to evolve and we look forward to being at the forefront of this evolution with the NuWave team."

"Attracting a firm like AEI is a testament to NuWave's vision, culture and technical prowess," said Mr. Keyser. "The Company has assembled an unmatched team of experts who strive every day to provide our customers with tactical advantage and competitive edge through our leading solutions. With new financial and operational support from AEI, in addition to their strategic vision for the Company, I believe NuWave is poised to accelerate its already impressive growth, as well as solidify its capabilities and reputation as a key player in the artificial intelligence and machine learning market."

Dr. Brothers was previously the Chief Technology Officer of Peraton, a provider of technology-focused solutions for the U.S. Government. Prior to his time at Peraton, he supported the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the Undersecretary of Science and Technology, and served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research for the Department of Defense. Additionally, Dr. Brothers has held various positions with DARPA, Chertoff Group, BAE Systems, Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Envoy Networks and MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

As Chief Growth Officer, Mr. Buscher will help expand NuWave's reach to the defense and intelligence communities. Mr. Buscher most recently served as Vice President of Intelligence and Special Operations at Peraton and also spent 20 years in National Security, both with U.S. Army Special Operations and the CIA. He also founded Vanguard Defense Industries, which pioneered the use of drones in the commercial and law enforcement sectors and created the Shadowhawk® Unmanned Aerial System.

"We are very pleased to welcome Reggie and Mike, proven leaders with exceptional credentials," said Kirk Konert, Partner at AEI. "They bring a deep understanding of the critical technologies, and many years of experience in both highly relevant government posts and with helping private companies develop and implement growth strategies. We look forward to working closely with Reggie, Mike and Mark as the Company embarks on its next chapter."

Akerman LLP served as legal advisor and Grant Thornton LLP served as financial advisor to AEI. McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC served as legal advisor and Conlin & Co. served as financial advisor to NuWave.

About NuWave Solutions

Based in the Washington, D.C. metro area, NuWave Solutions is a leading provider of data management, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud solutions that delivers anticipatory intelligence and advanced decision support solutions and technologies to the federal government. NuWave provides innovative, customized solutions through development, selection, and integration of leading technologies. The Company has unmatched expertise in advanced technologies across the analytics and data management lifecycle and applies its expertise and teamwork to give customers the ability to solve complex problems, communicate, and manage information. For more information, please visit https://www.nuwavesolutions.com/.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com .

