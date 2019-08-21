AE Industrial Partners Completes Its Acquisition of Columbia Helicopters

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Columbia Helicopters ("Columbia" or the "Company"). Terms of the transaction, announced on July 18, 2019, were not disclosed.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor, Rothschild & Co. served as financing advisor, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP served as financial advisor to AEI. Tonkon Torp LLP served as legal advisor and Greenhill & Co., LLC served as financial advisor to Columbia.

About Columbia Helicopters

Columbia Helicopters is the global leader in heavy-lift helicopter operations and trusted expert in maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company owns, operates, and maintains a fleet of Columbia Model 107-II Vertol, Columbia Model 234 Chinook, and Columbia Model CH-47D Chinook helicopters. These aircraft are operated around the world, providing passenger and cargo services to customers across various end-markets. In addition, Columbia Helicopters supports commercial and government operators with a comprehensive range of responsive life-cycle support and MRO services, from tip to tail, in the hangar and in the field. The Company holds a Type and Production Certificate for the Columbia Model 107-II Vertol and 234 Chinook, and a Type Certificate for the Columbia Model CH-47D Chinook. Columbia Helicopters is a factory-authorized service center for the Honeywell T55-714 and a NAVAIR-approved MRO facility. For more information, please visit www.colheli.com or contact communications@colheli.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial Markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

