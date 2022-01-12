VENICE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Studio , a team of developers, designers, and data scientists, has earned the recognition as the world's top machine learning team in BCI (Brain Computer Interface) following its win in the Neural Latents Benchmark Challenge . Among its entrants were six of the finest neurological research labs on the planet.

AE Studio is developing the software component of BCI – machine learning algorithms to interpret brain activity (neural decoding). By collaborating with research groups to advance the state of the art (and participating in machine learning competitions), AE Studio is amplifying the impact of the world's best research labs and providing better algorithms, better software, and better standards.

"We believe BCI will be how humans and computers interact in the years to come. Developing BCI technology to increase human agency has always been a goal since AE was created, and we're excited that we're getting exponentially better, faster than we could have imagined," said Judd Rosenblatt, CEO at AE Studio. "To support the great work of those pushing the boundaries of knowledge and the future of Brain Computer Interfaces, AE will be reinvesting any prize money back into the neuroscience community. We're discussing with the NLB team and academic research groups, so look for another announcement shortly!"

The competition featured five primary datasets on which teams' models were tested. Each model was deployed on neural data in different regions of a monkey's brain from electrode arrays implanted in the motor cortex. More detail available here :

MC_Maze: Delayed reaching into a maze to chart a path to a target

AE's data science team offers the world's best models for extracting patterns from neurological data, as proven by the victory in the neural latents benchmark challenge (NLB).

"BCI technology will one day enable human beings to interact with computers in entirely new ways beyond keyboards and mice," said Darin Erat Sleiter, Senior Data Scientist at AE Studio. "This is a small step in an exponentially-accelerating field that needs to have human agency as the focus of every discussion and advance."

AE (Agency Enterprise) is currently hiring the best machine learning engineers and neuroscientists on planet earth to maximize human agency. Advances in BCI mean strides in improving mental health, transcription fluency, restoration of agency for the paralyzed, and most importantly, inspiration for the future tech giants to place human agency at the center of their objectives.

AE Studio specializes in working with growing startups and enterprises to launch and rapidly develop new products and startup MVPs, increase revenue by expanding existing feature sets, or integrate cutting-edge data science and machine learning into products. AE is a team of seasoned designers, developers, product managers, and data scientists who work with companies closely to reach their next inflection point - whether it's raising capital, partnerships, creating business efficiency, or launching a new product or initiative. For more information visit: www.ae.studio .

