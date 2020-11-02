AEC Advisors completes 10th M&A transaction in 2020 advising Hatch, a $1.5 Billion Global AEC Firm in its Merger with LTK, a $120 Million US Rail & Transit Firm
Nov 02, 2020, 12:36 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEC Advisors LLC (www.aecadvisors.com) initiated the transaction and advised Hatch, a ~$1.5 Billion revenue, global AEC firm in its completed merger with LTK, a $120 Million rail and transit firm. LTK's 450 staff of rail and transit specialists will provide Hatch with a world-renown reputation and strong leadership team upon which it can expand and become a formidable player in the US rail and transportation infrastructure markets.
This merger is AEC Advisors' 10th closed transaction in the AEC industry in 2020, and 8th transaction since May. A full list of the 18 transactions completed since 2019 is below:
- Merger of Hatch with LTK (October 2020)
- Sale of Indochine to Tokyu Construction (October 2020)
- Divestiture of Cape's fuels business to S&B Infrastructure (September 2020)
- Sale of Hart Crowser to Haley & Aldrich (September 2020)
- Acquisition of Odell Engineering by Murraysmith (August 2020)
- Divestiture of Cardno's Structural Engineering Group (fka Haynes Whaley) to IMEG (June 2020)
- Acquisition of Maser Consulting by Colliers International (June 2020)
- Divestiture of HR Gray from Haskell to Anser Advisory (May 2020)
- Sale of LNV to Ardurra (January 2020)
- Acquisition of DBS & Associates by TTL (January 2020)
- Sale of TMIG to TY Lin International (December 2019)
- Divestiture of GHD's forensic engineering business to NV5 (November 2019)
- Acquisition of Gould Turner Group by Barge Design Solutions (November 2019)
- Acquisition of Aqualyze by Murraysmith (November 2019)
- Acquisition of Muermann Engineering by MSA Professional Services (September 2019)
- Sale of JBS Project Management to CHA (July 2019)
- Sale of Wolverton to CHA (June 2019)
- Acquisition of Quincy Engineering by Murraysmith (May 2019)
About AEC Advisors
AEC Advisors LLC is a leading investment banking and corporate finance advisory firm for executives, owners, and boards of Architecture, Engineering & Consulting ("AEC") firms. Throughout their careers, the four principals have completed over 150 M&A transactions in the AEC industry and have advised over 500 AEC firms on corporate finance issues, including M&A, modeling, stock valuation, KPI benchmarking, and internal ownership transitions. Our goal is to help key decision–makers of AEC firms confidently address financial issues and opportunities, so that they can focus on their clients, projects, and people.
