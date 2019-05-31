Aechelon Technology Selects VATC's EPIC Builder for Primary 3D Terrain Tool

TAMPA, Fla., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Awareness Technologies and Consulting's (VATC®) EPIC Builder product has been selected by Aechelon Technology as their primary Common Database (CDB) 3D terrain creation tool.



EPIC Builder provides enhanced geospatial visualization technology for Command and Control (C2) as well as modeling and simulation. These elements with the EPIC Ready® suite allow users to build, edit and share 3D models for a uniform training experience.

"Aechelon has a successful track record supporting US Special Operations Forces (SOF) modeling and simulation needs; given VATC's support of SOF Planning, Rehearsal, and Execution Preparation (SOFPREP) group our Builder tool was the best choice for Aechelon," said VATC CEO Sara Moola.





Aechelon Technology is the nation's leader in real-time 3D computer graphics applications, geo-specific databases and devices employed in pilot, sensor and weapon training, mission rehearsal, command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and ground stations for the US Government, US Allied Forces and Government Prime Contractors. Aechelon Technology's proven product line features image and data generators, data centers, world-wide geo-specific multi-spectral databases as well as custom database large scale production, program management and integration services.

EPIC Builder is one of EPIC Ready's three applications which works in tandem to generate the realistic distributed mission operations environments, focusing on transforming mission readiness for Conventional and Special Operations Forces Integration, Interoperability, and Interdependence (CF-SOF I3). EPIC Ready is the first product-based training solution that combines geospatial analytics, human dynamics factors and data-driven performance analysis to create the most realistic and effective warfighter experience possible.

Using Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) standards, EPIC Builder fills a critical gap in the management and deployment of 3D geographic information. Providing data interoperability using the OGC Common Database (CDB) standard supports the training simulations community. EPIC Builder efficiently translates a large variety of commonly used open, commercial and proprietary data formats into CDB format for use in a single simulator or across a network of simulators.

VATC will demo EPIC Builder at GEOINT 2019 from June 2-5 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX, Booth No. 1731. To schedule a demonstration at the show, please contact Brooks Davis at bdavis@vatcinc.com .

For more information about EPIC Ready and VATC, please visit www.epicready.com and www.vatcinc.com .

About VATC

For 16 years, VATC has combined its joint training experience, innovative engineering talent and intelligence expertise to pioneer the development of the most advanced Distributed Missions Operations (DMO) training environments available anywhere in the world. Combining the latest open geospatial data standards with an integrated suite of innovative DMO training solutions, VATC offers a legacy of proven performance, leading subject-matter expertise and the most innovative technological solutions to the modern military's growing challenges.



About GEOINT

Hosted and produced by the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), the annual GEOINT Symposium is the nation's largest gathering of industry, academia and government to include Defense, Intelligence and Homeland Security Communities as well as commercial, Federal/Civil, State and Local geospatial intelligence stakeholders. The event annually attracts more than 4,000 attendees from all over the world, features more than 250 exhibiting organizations, offers 50 hours of training sessions and countless opportunities to learn, exchange ideas and network.

