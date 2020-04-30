Aecom, Bank of Montreal, Inchcape Retail, Motley Fool, Nippon Express, Pernod Ricard USA And Wabtec Among Customers That Signed On With BlackLine In Q1 2020

LOS ANGELES and LONDON and SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial close and accounting automation software provider BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) continued to expand its global customer base during the first quarter of 2020 adding a broad range of large and midsize companies to its client roster from North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and the Asia-Pacific region (ASIAPAC).

Among the new customers in North America in Q1 were Accruent, Aecom Management Services, Bank of Montreal, The Motley Fool, Pernod Ricard USA, Wabtec and The Walsh Group. In EMEA new customers included Borr Drilling Management, Inchcape Retail, Fuller, Smith & Turner and The Unite Group. And in ASIAPAC, Chubu Electric Power, Lion and Nippon Express were among those that signed on to use BlackLine.

Over 270,000 users across more than 3,000 companies worldwide use BlackLine's solutions to increase accountant productivity, reduce risk, elevate controls and compliance functions and modernize their Finance & Accounting operations, with more than three billion transactions imported by BlackLine customers in Q1 alone.

Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions for financial close management, accounting automation, and intercompany governance, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

More than 3,000 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer and recognized Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

