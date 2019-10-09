AEDAS Homes Completes Construction on More Than 1,000 Units

Having reached a major milestone - completing construction on the more than 1,000 units slated for delivery this year— the company is now entering the delivery process with the assurance of knowing that practically all of these units are sold.

David Martinez, CEO of AEDAS Homes, emphasised how pleased the company was, "To have finished construction on all the projects we committed to this year with our shareholders and our customers, within the expected time frame."

AEDAS Homes has successfully concluded the most complex part of the development process—construction completion and sales—and can now ensure the deliveries it is committed to, with only the final paperwork for the First Occupancy Permit left to process, before handing over the keys to its clients.

As of 30 September, the homebuilder has sold 3,379 units for a total of €1.146 billion since the start of its operations. Martinez added: "The completion of construction on all the units slated for delivery in 2019, combined with our accumulated sales, clearly shows that we remain committed to our business plan".



AEDAS Homes has the highest-quality land bank in Spain, according to analysts, since most of this land is classified as ready-to-build. The company has a portfolio with more than 1.8 million square meters to build over 15,200 homes in the nation's key real estate markets and economic centres, and their surrounding areas: the Centre, Catalonia, the East & Balearic Islands, Andalucía and Costa del Sol.



For more information:

https://www.aedashomes.com/en

AEDAS Homes corporate video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkyf0TgNmyY

SOURCE AEDAS Homes

Related Links

https://www.aedashomes.com/

