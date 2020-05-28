AEEC-Google COVID-19 Solutions

RESTON, Va., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEEC, a Virginia based technology company, in collaboration with Google Cloud, has developed two technology solutions to enable Americans to "Flatten the COVID-19 Curve" using real time, scientific, and geocoded data generated from social media, public, and private organizations.

"Flatten the Curve" Web Application : The mobile application will convey information for the public, health professionals, and policymakers in enhancing case detection, enabling digital contact tracing, and acting as a data capture portal for critical health data associated with COVID-19 and analyzed within Google Cloud Platform. It is built to deliver evidence-based public health interventions and inform the public about needed measures to avoid disease transmission.

Environmental Surface Sampling : AEEC has developed a COVID-19 surface sampling process based on our experience from 2001 Anthrax sampling across the country. We have created a test platform for detecting the presence of viruses, such as COVID-19, using the methodology from the CDC's 2019-nCOV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic protocol. Our solution assesses and determines the extent of surface contamination and provides an assurance for effective cleaning to eliminate presence of any COVID-19 at work locations or public areas. The test platform, including data storage, risk assessment results, data analytics, and chain of custody of samples are all managed in a secured Google Cloud environment.

Contact: [email protected]

