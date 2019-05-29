Aegean Apparel Recalls Children's Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Aegean-Apparel-Recalls-Childrens-Sleepwear-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Children's robes and pajama pants

Hazard: The children's sleepwear garments fail to meet the flammability standard for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Aegean Apparel for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Aegean Apparel at 800-864-9403 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday email at contactus@aegeanapparel.com or online at www.aegeanapparel.com and click on "Product Safety Recall" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 500

Description:

This recall involves Aegean Apparel children's robes and pajama pants. The robe is a 100 percent polyester micro fleece. It is hooded with long sleeves, a belt sewn into the back and two front pockets. The robe is light green with a gray and orange cat print with cat ears sewn onto the robe's hood. The pajama pants are 100 percent polyester in white with a black and gray dog wearing a Santa hat print. Both garments were sold in children's sizes small through extra large and have "Kings n Queens by Aegean Apparel" on its label.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Online at www.aegeanapparel.com from November 2016 through October 2018 for $30 for the pants and about $60 for the robe.

Importer: Aegean Apparel, Inc. of Dayton, Ohio

Manufactured in: China

Recall Date: May 29, 2019

Recall Number: 19-128

