Aegis Capital Corp. is pleased to announce its commitment to Equity Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Capital Corp. continues to expand its equity research platform with the addition of Benjamin Zucker and James Jang. Benjamin joined in May 2019 as Head of Specialty Finance and James joined in June 2019 to head up the Maritime & Special Situations. These new coverage areas will bolster Aegis' existing research footprint in the Internet/TMT and Healthcare sectors.

Mr. Zucker joined Aegis from BTIG LLC, where he was a Director and lead analyst covering Mortgage REITs and real estate finance companies. Prior to BTIG, Mr. Zucker was a Vice President at JMP Securities LLC where he covered similar sectors. Benjamin began his career in equity research at Pritchard Capital Partners. At Aegis, Mr. Zucker's coverage will span across several Specialty Finance sub-sectors including Mortgage REITs, Equity REITs, Business Development Companies (BDCs) and Financial Technology firms (FinTech). Benjamin's current coverage list includes: Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR), Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH), and Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR).

Mr. Jang joined Aegis from Maxim Group LLC, where he was a Senior Vice President and lead analyst covering the Industrials, Infrastructure and Clean-Technology sectors. Previously, Mr. Jang was a senior analyst at Sidoti & Co. covering furniture and textiles and was an equity research associate at Canaccord Genuity covering Maritime and Upstream E&P companies. Since joining, Mr. Jang has expanded Aegis' research platform into the Agriculture, Oilfield Services, and Industrial Technology sectors with coverage of Profire Energy (PFIE), Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII), Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) and Sigma Labs (SGLB).

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Hiring Benjamin and James continues to show Aegis' commitment to equity research, which brings institutional quality analysis to the small and mid-cap universe."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation has been in business for over 35 years and maintains a conflict free service platform catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis Capital Corp. was founded in 1984 by Robert Eide, the current CEO and Chairman. Aegis is a premiere full-service investment banking firm with over twenty locations and employees stretching across the US. Aegis is able to bring quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services (RBC CS) whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies.

