Aeglea BioTherapeutics Announces Presentations on Arginase 1 Deficiency and Homocystinuria Programs at Two Upcoming Virtual Medical Meetings

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases, today announced the presentation of a poster on the misdiagnosis of Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D) as Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia at the joint 49th Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting/16th International Child Neurology Congress (CNS/ICNA). Additionally, the Company will give a poster presentation on the development of ACN00177, a novel engineered human enzyme therapy being investigated for the treatment of Homocystinuria, at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Virtual Meeting 2020.

CNS/ICNA Presentation Details

Title: Arginase-1 Deficiency (ARG1-D) Masquerading as Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia: Implications for Diagnostic Testing

510 Date: October 12-23, 2020

Location: https://icnapedia.org/congress/icnc2020

ASHG Presentation Details

Title: Development of a Novel Human Engineered Enzyme (ACN00177) for the Treatment of Homocystinuria

3151 Session: 208 – Mendelian Phenotypes

208 – Mendelian Phenotypes Date: October 27-30, 2020

Location: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9070/presentation/2479

The posters will be available for download on the Presentations & Events section of the Company's website.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and other high burden diseases. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designations. The Company received approval of its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for ACN00177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria by the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Aeglea has an active discovery platform, with the most advanced program for Cystinuria. For more information, please visit http://aegleabio.com.



