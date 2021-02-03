Aeglea BioTherapeutics Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare metabolic diseases, today announced that the company's chief financial officer, Charles N. York II, will be leaving the company effective February 12, 2021 to serve in an expanded chief operating officer and chief financial officer role at an emerging oncology company.

The company has initiated a search process to identify a new chief financial officer. Steven Weber, vice president and corporate controller, has been appointed to serve as principal accounting officer and will assume certain key financial responsibilities for Aeglea. The finance and accounting functions will report directly to Anthony Quinn, M.B. Ch.B, Ph.D., Aeglea's president and chief executive officer of Aeglea. Other departments previously reporting to Mr. York will be overseen by members of Aeglea's executive leadership team.

"Charles is a highly talented biotech executive with whom I have had the pleasure of working during a transformative period for the Aeglea organization, evolving into a well-financed public company with two clinical-stage programs. Charles has played a key role in helping build a solid organizational foundation and effectively positioning Aeglea as we advance toward becoming a successful commercial-stage company," said Dr. Quinn. "On behalf of the board of directors and the rest of the Aeglea family, I wish Charles the greatest success in his future endeavors and thank him for his leadership and dedication to the company."

"I am saddened to leave Aeglea and am grateful for the nearly seven years I have spent with the company, seeing it grow from a small team to a clinical-stage biotechnology company preparing for its first commercial launch. This has truly been the experience of a lifetime that has given me the skills and expertise to take this next step in my career," said Mr. York. "I am very proud of the exceptional team we have built and the progress we have made. I sincerely look forward to seeing Aeglea acheive its important upcoming milestones – for both the company and the patients it serves."

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and devastating metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our cash forecasts, the timing and success of our clinical trials and related data, the timing and expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals, timing and results of meetings with regulators, the timing of announcements and updates relating to our clinical trials and related data, our ability to enroll patients into our clinical trials, the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and clinical trials, success in our collaborations, the potential addressable markets of the our product candidates and the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our lead product candidate or other product candidates. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

