Aegon Asset Management US Launches Sustainable Fixed Income Strategy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegon Asset Management, one of the world's leading asset managers, announced today the launch of the Sustainable Fixed Income strategy. Its objective is to provide core fixed income exposure, competitive long-term returns, and alignment with broader sustainability trends.

The Sustainable Fixed Income strategy invests in issuers that contribute to, and may benefit from, the long-term sustainability of the global economy, environment and society. Using a proprietary sustainability research framework, the strategy identifies investment opportunities within corporate credit, structured securities and sovereign bonds across six key sustainability pillars—climate change, eco solutions, resource efficiency, health and well-being, inclusion and sustainable growth. The strategy also aims to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals set forth by the United Nations.

"A secular shift toward sustainability is underway, bringing with it an evolution of business practices, products and services," said James Rich, chairperson of Aegon Asset Management US' Sustainable Investment Committee, and one of the architects of the strategy. "The growing shift by companies to adopt sustainable business practices presents compelling investment opportunities that are hard to ignore."

The Sustainable Fixed Income strategy was launched on April 1, 2019, with assets under management of $100 million. It is the latest entrant into Aegon AM's suite of responsible investing solutions. Within the firm's US fixed income strategies, the responsible investing approach includes ESG integration, engagement and dedicated responsible investment solutions. Other recent additions to Aegon AM US' responsible investment solutions platform include a High Yield ESG strategy, which launched March 1.

Aegon Asset Management has more than three decades of responsible investing experience. As of December 31, 2018, it managed more than $14 billion in socially responsible and impact investments.

"The development of the Sustainable Fixed Income strategy is evidence of the firm's broader commitment to responsible investing," said US CEO Gary Black. "Responsible investment is a key element of Aegon's company-wide responsible business strategy, and we continue to invest in the resources necessary to excel in this important area."

For more information, visit the Responsible Investing section of aegoninvestments.com.

About Aegon Asset Management

Aegon Asset Management is a global, active investment manager with $361 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2018. Investment capabilities include traditional and alternative fixed income strategies that span the credit quality and yield spectrum, real assets, specialty real estate yield-oriented strategies, equities, multi-asset strategies, and customized investment solutions.

Positioned for success in its chosen markets (North America, the UK, Continental Europe and Asia), Aegon Asset Management clients benefit from the extensive global research capabilities and in-depth local knowledge of Aegon Asset Management, as well as Kames Capital, its UK investment team, and TKP Investments, its fiduciary and multi-manager investment team in the Netherlands.

Aegon Asset Management is part of Aegon, one of the world's leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management.

Aegon Asset Management is the global investment management brand of the Aegon Group N.V. and is comprised of Aegon USA Investment Management, LLC ("Aegon Asset Management US"), Aegon USA Realty Advisors, LLC ("Aegon Real Assets US"), Kames Capital plc ("Kames Capital") and other Aegon affiliates. Aegon Asset Management US, Aegon Real Assets US, and Kames Capital are SEC registered investment advisers.

For more information, visit www.aegoninvestments.com.

