AEHRA™ APPOINTS HIGHLY TALENTED SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM FROM ACROSS THE GLOBE TO REDEFINE ULTRA PREMIUM EV MOBILITY

Filippo Perini joins AEHRA as Chief Design Officer, bringing extensive experience from global companies of the caliber of Lamborghini, Italdesign and Genesis. During his time as Chief Designer at Lamborghini, Perini led the creation of seminal road and concept cars, such as the Lamborghini Murciélago LP 640, Aventador, Huracan, Centenario and Urus.

Commenting on his appointment, Filippo Perini, AEHRA Chief Design Officer, said:

"Joining AEHRA represents an exciting challenge as we are really pushing the boundaries with aerodynamics, design and vehicle architecture as we develop our sedan and SUV models for delivery to customers in 2025. It is a delight to share the whole team's passion for cars, this project and delivering sustainable mobility solutions for the future."

Alessandro Serra relinquished his position as Group Manager at Genesis Advanced Design Europe to take up his new role as AEHRA Head of Design. In doing so, he continues a twenty-year collaborative partnership with Filippo Perini. Serra's previous roles include Head of Exterior Design at Lamborghini, and Innovation Designer with Italdesign.

Commenting on his appointment, Alessandro Serra, AEHRA Head of Design, said:

"Being given an empty sheet of paper represents an incredible opportunity. At AEHRA, we are starting from zero to create unique vehicles. We will leverage the freedom afforded by EV platform technology in a manner no other manufacturer has achieved to date and redefine the on-board journey experience with truly emotional design."

As AEHRA Head of Purchasing and Procurement, Stefano Mazzetti holds responsibility for sourcing the most innovative technologies and advanced components the market offers and managing commercial relationships to support AEHRA's asset-light commercial and manufacturing strategy. Mazzetti joins AHERA directly from Ferrari, where he performed similar duties during his six-year tenureship.

Commenting on his appointment, Stefano Mazzetti, AEHRA Head of Purchasing and Procurement, said: "I see tremendous potential in AEHRA and the vision of the Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hazim Nada. When it comes to sourcing the very latest and best materials and technology, and the most innovative engineering partners, we have no limitations. We will reach out to suppliers from all over the world to secure groundbreaking and sustainable solutions to deliver a revolutionary new era in ultra premium EV mobility."

Responsibility for creating and leading AEHRA's worldwide marketing and communications strategy, and the brand's launch, image, and ongoing growth resides with Andy Abramson. As AEHRA Global Chief Marketing Officer, Abramson brings more than four decades of marketing, as well as technology startup growth, experience to bear. He has founded numerous marketing agencies and supported 56 companies' acquisitions, generating over six billion dollars in returns to founders, executives and investors.

Commenting on his appointment, Andy Abramson, AEHRA Global Chief Marketing Officer, said: "I've always selected the companies I work with very carefully, as they have to know why they're different and how they'll change the game. In AEHRA, I see a rapidly changing electric vehicle market that's prime for elegant Italian car design, excellent performance and a superior customer experience. Offering something truly unique, AEHRA is the first EV manufacturer to truly outwardly address the in-car experience that surrounds the comfort of the driver and the passengers."

Commenting on the latest appointments, AEHRA Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hazim, said: "I am delighted to welcome Filippo, Alessandro, Stefano, and Andy to AEHRA. All bring exceptional experience in their chosen fields and will prove invaluable in delivering our mission to create and deliver vehicles that transform the ultra luxury (or high premium) automotive sector and redefine the automotive journey and ownership experience. It is especially gratifying that after we shared our vision, several of our newly appointed team members chose to relinquish senior leadership roles with global automotive OEMs to join AEHRA."

With substantial private funding in place, AEHRA has established a clear roadmap to deliver its unique, transformative business model. The Italian-based brand will unveil the final design and names of its elegant SUV and a sophisticated Sedan later this year, with customer deliveries expected in 2025.

A strategic model roll out is planned for key markets, including North America, Europe, China, and the Gulf States cited as key target markets.

For more information on AEHRA and to register interest in one of their forthcoming models, see www.aehra.com .

ABOUT AEHRA

AEHRA has been created to deliver a step-change in the design, customer, and ownership experience of ultra premium electric vehicles (EVs). Headquartered in

Milan, AEHRA is a privately funded global company that disrupts the existing automotive ecosystem by distilling the values of Italian design, world-class engineering and American customer service to leverage the advantages of next-generation EV powertrain packaging and technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853567/Alessandro_Serra_Image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853568/Andy_Abramson_Image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853569/Filippo_Perini_Image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853570/Hazim_Nada_Image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853571/Sandro_Andreotti_Image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853572/Stefano_Mazzetti_Image.jpg

SOURCE AEHRA