AEK Udon International Hospital Achieves GHA's COVID-19 Certification of Conformance for Medical Travel

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program for Medical Travel Services issued the COVID - 19 Guidelines earlier this year to assist organizations in the medical and health tourism industries seeking to mitigate the risk of coronavirus infection for both domestic and international traveling patients and their companions. The guidelines are unique in that they focus on the entire care continuum, including interactions with the healthcare organization, hotel, and ground transportation.

According to Dr. Arunee Chatpaitoon, Director of Aek Udon International Hospital, "While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an ongoing challenge, I am extremely proud of the work our team has done quickly and continuously to keep patients and staff safe by following the internal regulations as well as national and international protocols and guidelines to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infection for the patients and staff. Achieving GHA's Certification of Conformance with COVID-19 Guidelines for Medical Travel Programs is a very important step to confirm that the hospital is providing the highest standards of service in medical tourism, and that medical travel patients are receiving top quality care and service along the entire Medical Travel Care Continuum."

The Certification of Conformance for hospitals and ambulatory centers is a three-year certification with annual reviews, which signals to medical travelers, referrers, and other payers that the organization has implemented the recommendations in the guidelines as a proactive risk mitigation strategy to ensure patient safety and well-being during and post-COVID-19. Embedded within the Certification process is an online training for staff to familiarize themselves with the Guidelines and Certification process.

According to Karen Timmons, Chief Executive Officer, Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA), "The COVID-19 Certification of Conformance helps increase patient trust in an organization by demonstrating that a medical travel program has implemented operational protocols, practices, and procedures that have undergone an external review and reflect international best practices designed to keep traveling patients safe. We congratulate Aek Udon International Hospital on achieving GHA's Certification of Conformance and for its strong focus on patient safety and patient experience."

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) COVID-19 Program for Medical Travel Services Guidelines are free and the Certification of Conformance is a process that is accomplished virtually and within a relatively short period of time.

About GHA

Founded in 2016, the Global Healthcare Accreditation for Medical Travel Services is the only accrediting body focused solely on medical travel services. GHA's international standards and professional norms for medical travel were developed in consultation with leading global experts in the industry, including providers, insurers and employers committed to establish best practices in medical tourism and health tourism, which support healthcare providers in validating quality and patient experience, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for providers along the entire medical travel care continuum. GHA received ISQua's International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA) accreditation in 2019.

Visit: https://globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/

About Aek Udon International Hospital

Aek Udon International Hospital aims to promote good health among the Thailand people and Foreigners by prioritizing treatment alternatives for patients/clients seeking standard care and treatment and excellent services based upon patient rights and professional ethics and ready to handle emerging diseases in the fifth generation.

Visit: https://www.aekudon.com

SOURCE Global Healthcare Accreditation