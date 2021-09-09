aelf Rebranding: A Million-Dollar New Domain Underlies the All-Encompassing Product Structure

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, aelf officially starts its 3-month mainnet token swap. Together with the mainnet swap, aelf has ushered its brand positioning and ecological layout on the new website – aelf.com : the all-covered product structure, a new vision, and an international website domain name with fancy visual effects.

The rebranding positioned aelf a new public image, laying out of aelf's upgrade product structure, enterprise vision, a million-dollar worth domain name - aelf.com , and its comprehensive transformation. Momentously, aelf integrated aelf mainnet, aelf versatile oracle, and diversified DeFi protocols. The decentralized network is providing the highest degree of freedom for all the enthusiasts in the crypto world. By bridging all the existing ecologies, aelf is eliminating all the heavy liftings and pioneering the Web 3.0 era.

aelf highlights at its one-stop solution for the long-inextricable industrial bottlenecks - performance and cross-chain function. On one hand, aelf network is empowered by cloud computing infrastructure, where it is capable of executing transactions within seconds so that gas fee will be fixed at 0.1 dollars. On the other hand, aelf developed a versatile oracle who can extend to other projects retrieving data and digital assets. The combination of the two products is building the two-way highway network in the blockchain world.

"We want to be a mediator to empower the crypto world with our outstanding performance and cross-chain function. In this case, aelf is offering the best solution to provide a potential that everyone could easily approach the highest degree of freedom. The mainnet token swap is just a start for all the crypto enthusiasts to migrate to our ecology."

aelf has comprised the VI system in the new website, including a new domain name, fancy visual upgrades, optimized interfaces, and many more. The top-level ".com" domain is auctioned at one-million-dollar and is now owned by aelf team. It will serve as the education and information center along with the bloom of aelf ecology. At present, users could access aelf website from both the "aelf.com" domain and the "aelf.io" one.

aelf (Tokens: ELF) is the world-leading blockchain ecosystem. aelf innovated on its multi-sidechain systematic structure as well as its cross-chain collaboration mechanism, enabling the unlimited scalability to solve today's most pressing issues and to promote the future digital economy. Founded in 2017, aelf is headquartered in Singapore and provides the most user-friendly open resource blockchain infrastructure for users and developers around the world.

