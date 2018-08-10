CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report



July 2018 July YTD - July Beginning



Inventory 2018 2017 %Chg 2018 2017 %Chg Jul 2018 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 14,358 12,336 16.4 98,836 90,292 9.5 82,451 40 < 100 HP 5,444 5,527 -1.5 34,775 33,929 2.5 33,890 100+ HP 1,584 1,211 30.8 10,089 9,584 5.3 8,454 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 21,386 19,074 12.1 143,700 133,805 7.4 124,795 4WD Farm Tractors 213 120 77.5 1,295 1,149 12.7 822 Total Farm Tractors 21,599 19,194 12.5 144,995 134,954 7.4 125,617 Self-Prop Combines 561 409 37.2 2,571 2,078 23.7 1,136

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Agequipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: http://www.aem.org/MarketInfo/Stats/AgTractorCombine/.

