AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2018

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report

July 2018

July

YTD - July

Beginning

Inventory

2018

2017

%Chg

2018

2017

%Chg

Jul 2018

2WD Farm Tractors

< 40 HP

14,358

12,336

16.4

98,836

90,292

9.5

82,451

40 < 100 HP

5,444

5,527

-1.5

34,775

33,929

2.5

33,890

100+ HP

1,584

1,211

30.8

10,089

9,584

5.3

8,454

Total 2WD Farm Tractors

21,386

19,074

12.1

143,700

133,805

7.4

124,795

4WD Farm Tractors

213

120

77.5

1,295

1,149

12.7

822

Total Farm Tractors

21,599

19,194

12.5

144,995

134,954

7.4

125,617

Self-Prop Combines

561

409

37.2

2,571

2,078

23.7

1,136

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Agequipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: http://www.aem.org/MarketInfo/Stats/AgTractorCombine/.  

Attention media: to speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Pat Monroe at pmonroe@aem.org.

SOURCE Association of Equipment Manufacturers

