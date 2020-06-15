AEP Names Deggendorf Vice President Of Transmission Asset Strategy And Policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has named Michael Deggendorf vice president of Transmission Asset Strategy and Policy. Deggendorf succeeds Daniel Rogier, who is retiring later this year after four decades with the company. Deggendorf began his new role April 20, 2020.

Deggendorf is responsible for the regulatory and finance functions for AEP's multi-billion transmission investment in its transcos, operating companies and joint ventures. He oversees all Regional Transmission Organization (RTO), Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), state regulatory and strategic matters related to AEP Transmission and leads transmission project siting, outreach, and right-of-way acquisition. He reports to Antonio Smyth, senior vice president of Transmission Ventures, Strategy and Policy.

"During his 40-year career with AEP, Dan has been an invaluable asset and leader. We're grateful for his important contributions to the company and our industry over the years, and we wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement," Smyth said. "We're fortunate to have Mike join AEP Transmission leadership and welcome his insights and experience as we continue building the energy grid of the future."

Deggendorf is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the energy and telecommunication industries. He was senior vice president at Great Plains Energy and had responsibility for transmission, distribution, major construction projects, customer service, economic development, and other corporate functions throughout his 14-year tenure at the company. He also leads Grid Assurance, a joint venture company offering cost-effective solutions for enhancing transmission grid resilience and faster access to critical transmission equipment following a catastrophe. AEP is a founding partner of Grid Assurance.

Deggendorf holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Iowa State University, and he has completed graduate studies at the University of Colorado and the University of Iowa. He is also a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University.

Rogier began his career with AEP in 1980 as an electrical engineer. He has held leadership roles in transmission, generation, distribution, customer service, and information technology and played a pivotal role in the creation of AEP Charge, the company's digital hub, in 2018 and the 21st Century Technology Model in 2019.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 17,400 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

