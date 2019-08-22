AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has named Greg Filipkowski vice president, Information Technology, effective Aug. 24. Filipkowski has been serving in this role on an interim basis and will continue to report to Lana Hillebrand, executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

"Information technology is more critical than ever before as we work to provide new products and services to our customers and our business in a secure, cost-effective way," Hillebrand said. "Greg's industry experience, technology background and leadership will continue to shape AEP's information technology efforts and help us meet these business challenges."

Filipkowski, 55, has more than 30 years of IT experience. He joined AEP in 2005 as director of enterprise architecture and also has served as director of utilities systems and director of IT demand for AEP. He previously held a variety of IT positions at companies including Wachovia Bank, The Limited and Cendant Corporation. Filipkowski holds a bachelor's degree in information systems management from The Ohio State University.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including nearly 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

