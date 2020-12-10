AEP Names New Treasurer And Communications & Marketing Leader

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today announced leadership changes in the company's Finance and Corporate Communications organizations, effective Jan. 1. 2021.

Julie A. Sherwood, has been named senior vice president, Treasury & Risk. She replaces Julie Sloat, who will become executive vice president and chief financial officer Jan. 1. Sherwood currently serves as senior vice president, Commercial Operations. She will report to Sloat.

Melissa A. McHenry has been named senior vice president, Communications & Marketing. She will replace Dale E. Heydlauff, who is retiring from the company Dec. 31. McHenry currently serves as managing director, external communications. She will report to Charles R. Patton, executive vice president, External Affairs.

Sherwood, 50, will be responsible for all elements of the treasury function including working with bankers, investors and rating agencies to support AEP's capital market needs; cash flow management and forecasting; development of capitalization strategy and monitoring of key credit metrics; and management of AEP's trusts and investments. She also will have responsibility for comprehensive management of the corporation's risks.

"In addition to her proven leadership skills and focus on results, Julie brings deep financial and operational experience to this role that will strengthen our ability to continue investing in the energy system of the future to benefit our customers and deliver value to shareholders," Sloat said.

McHenry, 52, will have responsibility for enterprise-wide internal and external communications, reputation management, policy communications, marketing, brand management, digital communications channels, social media, creative services, and oversight of corporate contributions and community relations.

"As we focus on delivering cleaner energy, new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers, Melissa's communications expertise and demonstrated strategic vision will help us continue to tell AEP's story and enhance our relationships with our employees, customers and key stakeholders, positioning us for future success," Patton said.

Sherwood has served as senior vice president, Commercial Operations, since 2018, overseeing energy marketing, energy trading, renewable energy, market operations, fuel procurement and commercial and financial analysis for AEP's regulated business units. Previously, she was vice president, Market Operations since 2014. Sherwood joined AEP in 2004 as manager, External Financial Reporting. She was promoted to director, External Financial Reporting that same year and became director, Investor Relations in 2007. Prior to joining AEP, she was a senior audit manager with accounting firm KPMG LLP and served as an officer in the U.S. Army Finance Corps. A certified public accountant, Sherwood holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Eastern Washington University. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and serves on the board of the American Red Cross Buckeye Region and Directions for Youth & Families.

McHenry has held progressive leadership roles in media relations and external communications at AEP since 2002 and previously led communications for AEP's Kentucky Power operating utility subsidiary. Before joining AEP, McHenry worked as communications officer for the Attorney General of West Virginia and in marketing and public relations at a hospital in Ashland, Kentucky. She has a bachelor's degree in Journalism from Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., where she was a Yeager Scholar. She is accredited in Public Relations by the Public Relations Society of America and has completed the G100 Women's Leadership Acceleration Program, the ELI Leadership Development Lab, Leadership Columbus, Leadership Kentucky and the AEP/Ohio State Strategic Leadership Program. McHenry serves as vice chair of the governing board for Children's Hunger Alliance and is a member of the boards of directors for WOSU Public Media and The Women's Fund.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com

