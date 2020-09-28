AEP Names Snider Vice President, Enterprise NERC Compliance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has promoted Daniel L. Snider to vice president, Enterprise NERC Compliance, effective Sept. 28. Snider has been AEP's managing director, Enterprise NERC Compliance since 2010.

Snider, 56, has responsibility for strategic leadership and implementation of AEP's Corporate NERC Compliance program including compliance oversight, compliance management, engagement and outreach, strategic initiatives and business unit assurance. AEP's Enterprise NERC Compliance team provides strategic compliance leadership for AEP's 11 utility subsidiaries and its other regulated and competitive business units. Snider will continue reporting to Charles Patton, AEP's executive vice president, External Affairs.

"Dan has established himself as a leader at AEP and the industry by successfully advocating for and implementing a compliance program designed to protect and ensure reliable operation of the critical electric infrastructure that we own and operate. AEP operates the largest transmission system in the United States and is a member of four regional transmission organizations (RTOs). As national and regional compliance requirements for critical infrastructure continue to increase and become more complex, Dan's promotion recognizes the essential need for a robust compliance program and puts in place a single compliance structure to ensure that program continues to be as effective as possible," Patton said.

Snider has more than 33 years of experience at AEP including leadership roles in Regional Transmission Organization Policy, Transmission Interconnection Services and Regulatory Issues Management. He's also had leadership roles in regulatory, marketing, asset management, and customer and distribution services throughout his career.

Snider earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a master's degree in Interpersonal/Organizational Communication from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He also completed the Ohio State Executive Leadership Program and the University of Virginia Darden Executive Leadership Program.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 17,400 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with more than 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including approximately 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

