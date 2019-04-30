AEP Subsidiary Public Service Company of Oklahoma to Redeem Senior Notes

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Company of Oklahoma, a public utility subsidiary of American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP), announced that on June 1, 2019, it will redeem the entire outstanding $250 million principal amount of its 5.15% Senior Notes, Series H, due 2019. The notes will be redeemed at 100% of the principal amount outstanding (at par value of $100 per Senior Note), plus interest through the date of redemption and the required make-whole premium.

Notice of the redemption was mailed on April 30, 2019. This redemption is in accordance with the terms of the indenture under which the notes were issued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the redemption agent and trustee.

SOURCE American Electric Power

Related Links

http://www.aep.com

