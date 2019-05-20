Aequitas Receivership's Proof of Claim Procedures Established

PORTLAND, Ore., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States District Court in Portland, Oregon, in Case No. 16-CV-00438-JR entered an order on April 14, 2016 appointing Ronald F. Greenspan as "Receiver" for Aequitas Management, LLC, Aequitas Holdings, LLC, Aequitas Commercial Finance, LLC, Aequitas Capital Management, Inc., Aequitas Investment Management, LLC and specified subsidiaries and majority owned affiliates as set forth in the Order Appointing Receiver.

On April 25, 2019, the court entered an Order Establishing the Claims Bar Date, Approving the Form and Manner of Notice and Approving the Proof of Claim Form, Procedures and other Related Relief. The court established July 31, 2019 as the deadline for claims to be submitted (the "Claims Bar Date").

To submit a claim, Claimants and Administrative Claimants must properly complete and sign a Proof of Claim Form and, ‎together with supporting documentation, must timely submit it to the Receiver's Claims ‎Agent by

electronic mail, as an attachment in portable document format (.pdf), to ‎Aequitas@epiqglobal.com; or

by mail addressed to Aequitas Receivership Claims ‎Processing Center, c/o Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC, P.O. Box 4421, Beaverton, OR ‎‎97076-4421; or

‎‎97076-4421; or by courier service addressed to Aequitas Receivership Claims Processing ‎Center, c/o Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC, 10300 SW Allen Blvd., Beaverton, OR 97005.

If submitted by electronic mail or courier service, the Proof of Claim Form, with supporting documentation must be delivered to the Claims Agent not later than the Claims Bar Date. If submitted by mail, the Proof of Claim Form, with supporting documentation must be postmarked no later than the Claims Bar Date.

The Notice of Claims Bar Date, the Proof of Claim Form, information regarding procedures for submitting a claim, along with other additional and helpful information, including Frequently Asked Questions will be available for downloading and review from the Claims Agent's website (http://www.AequitasClaims.com), where inquiries related to the claim process can also be submitted.

You may also submit a general inquiry through the Aequitas Receivership's general website at: http://www.kccllc.net/aequitasreceivership/inquiry.

