Aequor Technologies Announces Acquisition of HireLifeScience.com

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequor Technologies, LLC, a Life Sciences Strategic Staffing and Consulting company, today announced the acquisition of HirelifeScience.com to expand its growth in the Life Science Industry space. HireLifeScience.com is a niche career network focused on the Life Sciences industry only. The platform allows Life Science employers to post their essential jobs to which candidates can apply. This partnership will help Aequor and its clients in Life Sciences to have more visibility and access to high-caliber talent.

"We are excited to welcome HirelifeScinence.com to the Aequor family," said Manmeet Virdi, Co-CEO of Aequor Technologies. "Rob Masterson has created a unique Life Sciences staffing platform that has a long history of satisfied clients and candidates. We are looking forward to further expanding this platform and building a full-fledge temp staffing platform."

"Aequor Technologies is a leading staffing and solution provider," said Rob Masterson, Founder of HireLifeScience. "By joining with Aequor, HirelifeScience.com can continue its growth to the next level in the staffing industry. The demand for Life Science candidates has skyrocketed during the pandemic and will continue to grow past that."

"We are confident that the combination of our two companies is a strong, strategic fit," said Kamalpreet Virdi, Co-CEO of Aequor Technologies. "The partnership will put Aequor in a better position to deliver expanded service offerings to our clients and life sciences professionals.

About Aequor Technologies, LLC

Aequor Technologies, LLC (https://www.aequor.com) is a strategic staffing solution provider specializing in staffing Life Sciences and the healthcare industry. Aequor Technologies was launched in 1998 to cater to the growing needs of the IT industry. It has since transitioned to support various sectors with intensely focused teams. With our highly effective hiring and placement procedure, Aequor Technologies is now considered one of the fastest-growing staffing companies in the industry.

HirelifeScience.com (https://www.hirelifescience.com) is an online career resource and networking tool for finding Life Science jobs and professionals.

