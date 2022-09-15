AerAdvise today announces the appointment of Margareta Vrablova, as Sales and Marketing Manager, effective 5th September 2022

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AerAdvise have appointed Margareta Vrablova as the new Sales and Marketing Manager. Mrs. Vrablova is bringing with her strong international experience from various areas of the aviation industry combined with expertise in the commercial sector of the business. Mrs. Vrablova will be working alongside Mike Byrt, COO, where she will be responsible for growing AerAdvise's customer portfolio plus building the company's marketing strategy.

Pat Toner (CEO), Margareta Vrablova (Sales and Marketing Manager), Mike Byrt (COO)

Being in her early 30s Mrs. Vrablova is already bringing extensive experience from the industry as she has spent the last 6 years at Atlantic Aviation Group, where she played an important part in the company's expansion into the market. Mrs. Vrablova commenced her career in Frankfurt, Germany by representing Aviation Cabin Consulting before she moved to the Australian-based company, Comtech. Thus, AerAdvise's new Sales and Marketing Manager brings an interesting combination of commercial experience and international know-how.

AerAdvise's CEO Patrick Toner said: "I am thrilled to welcome Margareta on the team. She is bringing great motivation and ambition to the company and will play an essential role in taking the company to the next level, as we are both releasing new technical services and smart technology solutions into the market. With her innovative approach she will help to develop the brand awareness further and strengthen AerAdvise's position as a global leader in Technical Services and Regulated CAMO Management activities."

AerAdvise's Sales and Marketing Manager, Margareta Vrablova commented: "AerAdvise is entering a new chapter and I am grateful to the company for inviting me onto this journey. To be honest, I feel really excited to get started and make my impact on the company's future. The aviation industry is like a big family and what really appealed to me at AerAdvise is how everyone works together as a close team."

To learn more about AerAdvise's innovative solutions, please contact us via email at [email protected] or visit our homepage www.aeradvise.com

Contact - Margareta Vrablova, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1898960/AerAdvise___Photo.jpg

SOURCE AerAdvise