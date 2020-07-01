AerCap Delivers New A321NEO-LR to Air Transat

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) has announced today that it has delivered a new Airbus A321LR on operating lease to Air Transat.

AerCap is the world's largest Airbus A320neo Family lessor, with 325 aircraft owned and on order.

"We are very pleased to deliver to Air Transat a new A321LR," said Philip Scruggs, President and Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap. "The exceptional capabilities and economics of the A321LR will allow Air Transat to fly to its destinations with greater efficiency during these difficult times for airlines."

"The A321LR is the ideal new-generation aircraft for the transformation of our fleet and the relaunch of our air operations, which will resume on July 23," said Jean-François Lemay, President of Air Transat. "The arrival of our fourth A321LR allows us to become more efficient and provide a better experience for our customers, while taking an important step in the energy transition in air transportation."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with 1,372 aircraft owned, managed or on order and $47.1 billion of total assets as of March 31, 2020. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

