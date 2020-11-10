AerCap Holdings N.V. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER), the global leader in aircraft leasing, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020 ended September 30, 2020.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020, which includes special items, was $850 million , or $6.66 per share. This compares to net income of $270 million , or earnings per share of $2.01 , for the same period in 2019.



Excluding special items, net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $158 million , or $1.24 per share.



Special items in the third quarter of 2020 included a non-cash write-down of $973 million of flight equipment and goodwill, a non-cash charge of $128 million related to mark-to-market on investment, and $43 million of debt extinguishment costs.

Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap, said "While the aviation industry continues to face challenges, we are seeing a steady recovery in air travel and in AerCap's cash flows from the lows of April. The positive developments announced yesterday regarding the near-term availability for a Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the planned roll-out of rapid pre-departure testing, should provide a further boost to the industry.

"Throughout this pandemic, AerCap has taken numerous proactive steps to manage through this environment, including executing over $12 billion of liquidity initiatives, which resulted in the company ending the quarter with our strongest ever liquidity position. As we look forward, we are confident that there will be significant attractive opportunities for AerCap to deploy its capital as the recovery continues.

"We are seeing an acceleration of the pre-pandemic trend of airlines transitioning into new technology aircraft, of which AerCap is the largest owner in the world," continued Mr. Kelly. "We have reviewed each aircraft in our portfolio to ensure that our assumptions are reflective not only of conditions today, but, importantly, of those we believe are likely to prevail for the remaining useful life of each aircraft. After this comprehensive review of our entire fleet, in the third quarter we have taken a non-cash impairment charge that is focused primarily on current technology widebody aircraft."

Highlights

Cash Flow Recovery:

Cash flow from operating activities was $541 million , an increase of 76% from the second quarter of 2020.

, an increase of 76% from the second quarter of 2020. New deferral requests in the third quarter were lower than in the second quarter, with deferral notes receivable increasing by only $56 million during the third quarter.

Strong Balance Sheet:

AerCap ended the third quarter with over $11 billion in total sources of liquidity, representing a record next 12 months' sources-to-uses coverage ratio of 2.9x.

in total sources of liquidity, representing a record next 12 months' sources-to-uses coverage ratio of 2.9x. Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.67 to 1, below the company's target of 2.7x to 1.

Secured debt-to-total assets ratio of 24%.

Approximately $26 billion of unencumbered assets, providing a high degree of flexibility.

Attractive Aircraft Fleet:

AerCap is the world's largest owner of new technology aircraft, which comprise 62% of the company's fleet, compared with approximately 12% of the global in-service passenger fleet as of January 2020 .

. AerCap's average current lease expires in 2028, and only 7% of the company's aircraft by book value are scheduled to come off lease through the end of 2022.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net loss was $850 million , compared with net income of $270 million for the same period in 2019. Loss per share was $6.66 , compared with earnings per share of $2.01 for the same period in 2019.

, compared with net income of for the same period in 2019. Loss per share was , compared with earnings per share of for the same period in 2019. The decrease in net income was primarily driven by a non-cash write-down of flight equipment and goodwill, a non-cash charge related to mark-to-market on investment, and debt extinguishment costs.

Excluding special items, net income was $158 million , or $1.24 per share.

Revenue and Net Spread





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2020

2019

% increase/

(decrease)

2020

2019

% increase/

(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions) Lease revenue:















Basic lease rents

$897

$1,067

(16%)

$2,876

$3,219

(11%) Maintenance rents and other receipts

91

73

25%

449

269

67% Total lease revenue

988

1,139

(13%)

3,326

3,487

(5%) Net gain on sale of assets

7

41

(82%)

76

140

(46%) Other income

31

14

117%

61

53

16% Total Revenues and other income

$1,027

$1,194

(14%)

$3,462

$3,680

(6%)

Basic lease rents were $897 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $1,067 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lease restructurings, transitions and the impact of airline bankruptcies.

Maintenance rents and other receipts were $91 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $73 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher maintenance revenue recognized as a result of lease terminations during the third quarter of 2020.

Net gain on sale of assets for the third quarter of 2020 was $7 million, relating to seven aircraft sold for $63 million, compared with $41 million for the same period in 2019, relating to 19 aircraft sold for $561 million. The decrease was primarily due to the lower volume and composition of asset sales.

Other income for the third quarter of 2020 was $31 million, compared with $14 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily driven by higher interest income.





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2020

2019

% increase/

(decrease)

2020

2019

% increase/

(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)

















Basic lease rents

$897

$1,067

(16%)

$2,876

$3,219

(11%)

























Interest expense

307

312

(2%)

938

979

(4%) Adjusted for:























Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps

0

(3)

(100%)

(15)

(29)

(49%) Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps

307

309

(1%)

923

950

(3%) Net interest margin (*)

$590

$758

(22%)

$1,953

$2,269

(14%) Depreciation and amortization, including maintenance rights expense

(428)

(429)

—

(1,283)

(1,312)

(2%) Net interest margin, less depreciation and amortization

$163

$329

(51%)

$670

$957

(30%)

























Average lease assets (*)

$36,926

$37,663

(2%)

$37,313

$37,524

(1%)

























Annualized net spread (*)

6.4%

8.0%





7.0%

8.1%



Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization (*)

1.8%

3.5%





2.4%

3.4%







(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures

Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps was $307 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $309 million for the same period in 2019. AerCap's average cost of debt was 4.0% for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 4.2% for the same period in 2019. The company's average cost of debt includes debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts of approximately 0.3% to 0.4%.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2020

2019

% increase/

(decrease)

2020

2019

% increase/

(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

$44

$49

(10%)

$129

$144

(11%) Share-based compensation expenses

17

16

8%

50

52

(4%) Total selling, general and administrative expenses

$61

$65

(6%)

$178

$196

(9%)

Asset Impairment

Asset impairment charges were $973 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $31 million for the same period in 2019. Asset impairment charges recorded in the third quarter of 2020 included $915 million of impairment of flight equipment, related primarily to current technology widebody aircraft, in particular Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 aircraft, as well as the write-off of $58 million of goodwill. Current technology widebody aircraft now represent less than 10% of the net book value of AerCap's fleet.

Other Expenses

Leasing expenses were $51 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $44 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher leasing expenses as a result of lease terminations, partially offset by a decrease in maintenance rights expense as a result of lower maintenance activity during the period and the lower maintenance rights asset balance.

Effective Tax Rate

AerCap's effective tax rate for the full year 2020 is expected to be 7%, compared with the effective tax rate of 12.5% for the full year 2019. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions as well as the amount of permanent tax differences relative to pre-tax income.

The company's effective tax rate was 11.1% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 13.0% for the third quarter of 2019. Our effective tax rate in any quarter can be impacted by revisions to the estimated full year rate.

Book Value Per Share





September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019



(U.S. Dollars in millions,

except share and per share data)









Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

$8,811



$9,175











Ordinary shares outstanding

129,756,613



134,742,482

Unvested restricted stock

(2,163,670)



(2,229,371)

Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)

127,592,943



132,513,111











Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)

$69.06



$69.24



Financial Position





September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

% increase/

(decrease) over

December 31, 2019



(U.S. Dollars in millions)









Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$3,526

$1,300

171% Total lease assets (*)

36,252

37,930

(4%) Total assets

44,421

43,749

2% Debt

31,087

29,486

5% Total liabilities

35,542

34,367

3% Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

8,811

9,315

(5%) Total equity

8,879

9,382

(5%)



(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to this non-GAAP measure

Boeing 737 MAX

Following the fatal accidents of two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, the worldwide fleet of these aircraft was grounded by aviation authorities in March 2019 and production was temporarily suspended by Boeing in January 2020, resulting in ongoing delays in the delivery of AerCap's aircraft on order from Boeing. As of September 30, 2020, we had five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft delivered and on lease. During the third quarter of 2020, AerCap cancelled its orders for 24 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Aircraft Portfolio

As of September 30, 2020, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 1,342 aircraft that were owned, on order or managed. The average age of the company's owned fleet as of September 30, 2020 was 6.3 years (2.9 years for new technology aircraft, 11.9 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.3 years.

Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release

The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures used in this press release. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of our operational performance.

Net income / earnings per share excluding special items

Net income excluding special items is calculated as net loss excluding the after-tax impact of a non-cash write-down of $973 million of flight equipment and goodwill, a non-cash charge of $128 million related to mark-to-market on investment and $43 million of debt extinguishment costs. Earnings per share excluding special items is calculated by dividing net income excluding special items by the weighted average of our ordinary shares outstanding. Given the relative significance of these items during the third quarter of 2020, we have chosen to present these measures in order to assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to our earnings.





Three months ended September 30, 2020



Net (loss) income

(Loss) earnings per share



(U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data)









Net loss / loss per share

($ 850)

($6.66)









Special items:







Asset impairment

973

7.63 Unrealized loss on investment

128

1.01 Loss on debt extinguishment

43

0.34 Income tax effect

(136)

(1.06)









Net income / earnings per share excluding special items

$158

$1.24

Adjusted debt/equity ratio

This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.

Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.





September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019



(U.S. Dollars in millions, except debt/equity ratio)









Debt

$31,087



$29,486











Adjusted for:







Cash and cash equivalents

(3,244)



(1,121)

50% credit for long-term subordinated debt

(1,125)



(1,125)

Adjusted debt

$26,718



$27,240





















Equity

$8,879



$9,382











Adjusted for:







50% credit for long-term subordinated debt

1,125



1,125

Adjusted equity

$10,004



$10,507











Adjusted debt/equity ratio

2.67 to 1



2.59 to 1



Net interest margin, annualized net spread, annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization and average cost of debt

Net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps. Annualized net spread is net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is net interest margin less depreciation and amortization, including maintenance rights expense, expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Average cost of debt is calculated as interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate caps and swaps, divided by average debt balance. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to the earnings of our leasing activities. These measures reflect the impact from changes in the number of aircraft leased, lease rates and utilization rates, as well as the impact from changes in the amount of debt and interest rates.

Lease assets

Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance and sales-type leases and maintenance rights assets.

Conference Call

In connection with its report of third quarter 2020 results, management will host a conference call with members of the investment community today, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The call can be accessed live via webcast, by visiting AerCap's website https://investors.aercap.com , or by dialing (U.S./Canada) +1 929 477 0402 or (International) +353 1 246 5621 and referencing passcode 9049651 at least 5 minutes before the start time.

The webcast replay will be archived in the "Investors" section of the company's website for one year.

For further information, contact Joseph McGinley: +353 1 418 0428 ( [email protected] ).

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, including the impacts of, and associated responses to, the Covid-19 pandemic, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv .

















AerCap Holdings N.V











Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets











(U.S. Dollars in thousands)





























September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

















Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$3,244,433



$1,121,396





Restricted cash

281,353



178,951





Trade receivables

189,950



47,935





Flight equipment held for operating leases, net

34,735,697



35,870,781





Net investment in finance and sales-type leases

922,297



1,011,549





Flight equipment held for sale

3,575



336,592





Prepayments on flight equipment

2,710,270



2,954,478





Maintenance rights and lease premium, net

682,968



809,615





Other intangibles, net

229,928



307,394





Deferred income tax assets

105,447



95,077





Other assets

1,315,200



1,015,476





Total Assets

$44,421,118



$43,749,244

































Liabilities and Equity











Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$1,147,571



$1,032,623





Accrued maintenance liability

1,828,246



2,190,159





Lessee deposit liability

594,631



747,790





Debt

31,087,112



29,486,131





Deferred income tax liabilities

884,069



910,336





Total liabilities

35,541,629



34,367,039



















Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 350,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 138,847,345 and 141,847,345 ordinary shares issued and 129,756,613 and 131,583,489 ordinary shares outstanding (including 2,163,670 and 2,354,318 unvested restricted stock) as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

























1,721



1,754





Additional paid-in capital

2,089,932



2,209,462





Treasury shares, at cost (9,090,732 and 10,263,856 ordinary shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)













(492,033)



(537,341)





Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(168,946)



(93,587)





Accumulated retained earnings

7,380,699



7,734,609





Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

8,811,373



9,314,897





Non-controlling interest

68,116



67,308





Total Equity

8,879,489



9,382,205



















Total Liabilities and Equity

$44,421,118



$43,749,244











































AerCap Holdings N.V













Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements











(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,







2020

2019

2020

2019

























Revenues and other income



















Lease revenue:



















Basic lease rents

$897,358



$1,066,584



$2,876,278



$3,218,934





Maintenance rents and other receipts

90,743



72,600



449,252



268,506





Total lease revenue

988,101



1,139,184



3,325,530



3,487,440





Net gain on sale of assets

7,151



40,519



75,519



140,217





Other income

31,304



14,382



60,963



52,731





Total Revenues and other income

1,026,556



1,194,085



3,462,012



3,680,388



























Expenses



















Depreciation and amortization

415,970



415,313



1,243,586



1,260,255





Asset impairment

972,921



31,168



1,060,289



54,018





Interest expense

307,316



312,311



937,691



978,931





Loss on debt extinguishment

42,835



—



42,835



—





Leasing expenses

51,211



44,080



232,082



201,045





Selling, general and administrative expenses

60,918



64,712



178,415



196,128





Total Expenses

1,851,171



867,584



3,694,898



2,690,377



























Unrealized loss on investment at fair value

(128,363)



—



(114,421)



—



























(Loss) Income before income taxes and income of

investments accounted for under the equity method

(952,978)



326,501



(347,307)



990,011







































Benefit (provision) for income taxes

106,077



(42,445)



24,311



(128,701)





Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method

(3,901)



(12,065)



(397)



(8,028)



























Net (loss) income

($850,802)



$271,991



($323,393)



$853,282



























Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest

873



(1,701)



(3,651)



(17,346)



























Net (loss) income attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V.

($849,929)



$270,290



($327,044)



$835,936



























Basic (loss) earnings per share

($6.66)



$2.03



($2.56)



$6.16





Diluted (loss) earnings per share

($6.66)



$2.01



($2.56)



$6.10



























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

127,589,905



133,182,744



127,771,182



135,732,923





Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

127,589,905



134,175,597



127,771,182



136,990,028











































AerCap Holdings N.V











Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(U.S. Dollars in thousands)





























Nine months ended September 30,







2020

2019

















Net (loss) income

($323,393)



$853,282





Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

1,243,586



1,260,255





Asset impairment

1,060,289



54,018





Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and lease premium

45,802



61,297





Amortization of fair value adjustment on debt

(41,418)



(62,361)





Maintenance rights write-off

101,791



174,544





Maintenance liability release to income

(297,815)



(143,316)





Net gain on sale of assets

(75,519)



(140,217)





Deferred income taxes

(21,737)



131,708





Collections of finance and sales-type leases

47,117



72,775





Unrealized loss on investment at fair value

114,421



—





Loss on debt extinguishment

42,835



—





Other

200,450



134,416





Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Trade receivables

(148,184)



(15,424)





Other assets

(382,914)



(7,053)





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(87,468)



(36,561)





Net cash provided by operating activities

1,477,843



2,337,363



















Purchase of flight equipment

(306,048)



(2,396,722)





Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets

379,518



1,171,886





Prepayments on flight equipment

(564,927)



(1,015,332)





Other

—



(17)





Net cash used in investing activities

(491,457)



(2,240,185)



















Issuance of debt

10,165,837



5,339,455





Repayment of debt

(8,451,299)



(5,523,401)





Debt issuance and extinguishment costs paid, net of debt premium received

(145,260)



(18,524)





Maintenance payments received

266,654



564,374





Maintenance payments returned

(312,136)



(249,382)





Security deposits received

53,915



199,091





Security deposits returned

(216,975)



(194,841)





Dividend paid to non-controlling interest holders and others

(2,843)



(4,837)





Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation

(119,779)



(425,609)





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,238,114



(313,674)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,224,500



(216,496)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

939



(1,926)





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,300,347



1,415,035





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$3,525,786



$1,196,613



















