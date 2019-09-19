AERD Awareness Day Set for September 26

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many healthcare professionals are starting to give more attention to Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease (AERD), a chronic medical condition that involves asthma, persistent nasal polyps and a sensitivity to aspirin or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID). As part of raising awareness of AERD, Allergy & Asthma Network announces that AERD Awareness Day this year is Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

The theme for AERD Awareness Day is "Living Well with AERD." Allergy & Asthma Network, a leading nonprofit patient education organization, will help distribute educational resources in print and online about the condition, which affects approximately 1.2 million to 1.6 million people in the United States. AERD, also known as Samter's Triad, typically develops in adulthood between the ages of 20 and 50.

AERD Awareness Day highlights the many concerns facing people with AERD, including disease severity, prevention strategies and treatment options such as aspirin desensitization.

AERD is a very complex disease – symptoms do not often respond to conventional treatments and many patients also experience chronic sinus infections and a loss of sense of smell – and the goal of the awareness day is to encourage doctors and patients to stay vigilant in recognizing, understanding and managing the condition.

In addition to AERD Awareness Day, Allergy & Asthma Network announces that Rhonda Nelson will serve as the organization's spokesperson for AERD issues. Nelson was diagnosed with AERD in 2002 and advocated for patients at Allergy & Asthma Day Capitol Hill (AADCH) in May 2019 alongside her husband Wayne Nelson, lead singer of the Little River Band. AADCH is the Network's annual advocacy day in Washington, D.C.

AERD Awareness Day began in 2018 with a fundraiser to promote clinical research of the disease as well as distribution of educational and poster displays for allergists, asthma educators, respiratory therapists and other medical professionals.

For more on AERD, visit the Network's AERD webpage (AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org/AERD) to download fact sheets and a patient guide, watch a webinar and review a list of medications patients should avoid.

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending needless death and suffering due to asthma, allergies and related conditions. The Network specializes in sharing patient-friendly, medically accurate information through its award-winning magazine Allergy & Asthma Today, E-newsletter, AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org and numerous community outreach programs. Join at AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org/join.

