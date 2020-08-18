Aerendir Mobile Inc. Releases Peer-Reviewed Research Through the International Journal of Human-Computer Interaction: 90% of Internet users want their privacy back

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerendir Mobile Inc., in collaboration with two academic labs from San Francisco State University and the University of California, Riverside, has found evidence that profoundly challenges the Privacy Paradox. The Privacy Paradox is a phenomenon used to explain the inconsistency between an individual's intentions to protect their privacy and how they actually behave online. The theory propels the account that consumers are comfortable giving up a certain degree of privacy (i.e., sharing data) in exchange for personalized products and better user experiences.

Based on Aerendir Mobile's research published in the International Journal of Human-Computer Interaction, the privacy paradox is no longer a tenable position because more than 90% of all users, regardless of demographics, would like their private data to be private again. Consumer's apparent acceptance is due to the fact that they have no real choice because few companies offer privacy-preserving services. Without choice, no one can claim broad acceptance. To those who would argue that no one could prove this was a forced choice, Aerendir Mobile measured the emotional response of participants from this set of studies in a very strict and validated manner, and the writing is on the wall. There are feelings of hostility, disgust, anger, and other negative emotions towards what is starting to be known as "Surveillance Capitalism," a term coined by Harvard Professor Shoshana Zuboff. Was it the result of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal? No, all data were collected two years before Facebook was called to testify in front of the US Congress.

Aerendir Mobile proudly announces that it has already performed several follow up studies concerning privacy-enhancing technology, ethical consumer engagement, and giving users control over how to use and share data has only begun. We will likely enter an era where online Privacy rights will be defined, and some business models will need to be adapted to prevent user's rejection.

It is time to build First Amendment Rights at the code level across the Internet and IoT.

About Aerendir Mobile Inc.

Aerendir Mobile Inc. is the developer of a neural tapping technology based on mobile devices that allows for a next-generation AI-powered authentication, identification, encryption and bot segregation platform. Among the first two products available are a foolproof authenticator and a neural anti AI-bot. Aerendir's products use its patented NeuroPrint® technology to extract a unique proprioceptive signal from micro-vibrational patterns found in the user's hands, using the existing hardware found in today's mobile devices. Aerendir's solution can be embedded in any device or active surface to capture a biometric reading from any muscle in the body. Aerendir's code can function at all levels of integration from binary libraries, OS and firmware to SoC/ASIC. Aerendir's biometric technology is designed to put security back in the hands of the individual. For more information, please visit www.aerendir.info.

Contact: Laura Kamphaus, +1-858-344-7942, [email protected]

SOURCE Aerendir Mobile Inc.

Related Links

https://www.aerendir.info

