Aerial Imaging Market to Reach a Market size of $3.7 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, September 25, 2018

According to a new report Global Aerial Imaging Market, published by KBV research, the Global Aerial Imaging Market size is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Aerial imaging helps in capturing images of the ground surfaces from an elevated place. Cameras mounted on various air vehicles including helicopters, airships, kites, balloons, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are used while working on clicking image of various places. Aerial imaging is widely used in different industry verticals such as civil engineering, research, government, agriculture, and others. Advanced technologies such as GIS (geographic information system), LiDAR systems, and 360-degree vision cameras would add to the opportunities in the market.

North-America is the major revenue-generating region. The adoption of aerial imaging in defense, agriculture, and hospitality sectors in the region is substantial; therefore, the region is the leading region. The advancements in unmanned vehicles, and 360-degree cameras would add to the growth of aerial imaging market. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.6% during (2018 - 2024) in Global Disaster Management Market. Additionally, Asia-Pacific would witness rapid growth due to natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, cyclones, and others in the region. Additionally, high investment in defense and military sectors in countries such as India, and China are further adding to the market growth during the forecast period.

Aerial imaging has its applications in different sectors such as government, energy, defense, agriculture & forestry, civil engineering & archeology, media & entertainment, and others (insurance, real estate, and tourism). Aerial imaging is used in extracting information on land cover maps, vegetation maps, soil maps, and geology maps using spatial data captured from the orthographic images. Additionally, aerial imaging is also used in various government based applications such as in land & property information, archaeology, environment studies, disaster & emergency response management, and others. The Government market holds the largest market share in Global Aerial Imaging Market by End User in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.1 % during the forecast period. The Agriculture & Forestry market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.4% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Aerial Imaging Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Blom ASA, Fugro N.V., EagleView Technology Corporation, Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, Kucera International Inc., John Deere Agri Services Inc (GeoVantage, Inc.), and High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.

Global Aerial Imaging Market Segmentation

By Application

Geospatial Mapping

Disaster Management

Energy & Resource Management

Surveillance & Monitoring

By End User

Government

Energy

Defense

Agriculture & Forestry

Media & Entertainment

Civil Engineering & Archaeology

Others

By Geography

North America Aerial Imaging Market US Aerial Imaging Market Canada Aerial Imaging Market Mexico Aerial Imaging Market Rest of North America Aerial Imaging Market

Europe Aerial Imaging Market Germany Aerial Imaging Market UK Aerial Imaging Market France Aerial Imaging Market Russia Aerial Imaging Market Spain Aerial Imaging Market Italy Aerial Imaging Market Rest of Europe Aerial Imaging Market

Asia Pacific Aerial Imaging Market China Aerial Imaging Market Japan Aerial Imaging Market India Aerial Imaging Market South Korea Aerial Imaging Market Singapore Aerial Imaging Market Malaysia Aerial Imaging Market Rest of Asia Pacific Aerial Imaging Market

LAMEA Aerial Imaging Market Brazil Aerial Imaging Market Argentina Aerial Imaging Market UAE Aerial Imaging Market Saudi Arabia Aerial Imaging Market South Africa Aerial Imaging Market Nigeria Aerial Imaging Market Rest of LAMEA Aerial Imaging Market



Companies Profiled

Blom ASA

Fugro N.V.

EagleView Technology Corporation

Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC.

Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

Kucera International Inc.

John Deere Agri Services Inc (GeoVantage, Inc.)

High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.

